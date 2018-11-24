Twitterati have a field day with Virender Sehwag’s rhyming challenge

Virender Sehwag is known for his witty one-liners and punny birthday wishes on Twitter. With his rib-tickling posts on the microblogging site, he keeps supplying us with a daily dose of humour. The latest addition? A rhyming challenge, which has left Tweeple coming up with some very interesting answers.

The cricketer Friday, while observing the England vs Sri Lanka Test series, remarked, “If England had picked Woakes, would have been nice to see Stokes, Foakes, Woakes. Looking forward to the day when these 3 play together.”

#EngvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 23, 2018

He hoped that one day Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes could play together, not exactly for their cricketing skills but for their rhyming names! The ‘Multan ka Sultan’ then challenged others to come up with rhyming names of cricketers and Twitterati surely did not leave him disappointed.

Please name 3 rhyming names in cricket teams ever ! https://t.co/gkYd95fc3r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 23, 2018

From “Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Agarkar” to “Mahendra (Dhoni), Ravindra (Jadeja), Yuzvendra (Chahal)” — these intriguing answers by cricket buffs will make your day.

All-time ‘Kar’ XII: Sunil Gavaskar, Ramnath Parkar, Ajit Wadekar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Vijay Manjrekar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Eknath Solkar, Dattu Phadkar, Ajit Agarkar, Dattaram Hindelkar (wk). 12th man: Ghulam Parkar. — Varadraj (@varadadya) November 23, 2018

Ganguli kambli kohli https://t.co/vtKq2iQo10 — Thakur Sahab (@ThakurS22817076) November 23, 2018

Pant, Short, Lungi, Tye 😜 — ÑaReSh ReDdY (@Naresh_R10) November 23, 2018

Mahendra (Dhoni)

Ravindra (Jadeja)

Yuzvendra (Chahal) — Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) November 23, 2018

Dinesh (Karthik)

Suresh( Raina )

Umesh( yadhav ) — Sivakumar (@Siva4374) November 23, 2018

Yadav(Umesh), Jadhav(Kedar) & Pranav(Dhanawade: The first to score 1000 runs in a officially recognised match) https://t.co/zJl9hZydwJ — Atharva Kodape (@KodapeAtharva) November 24, 2018

Kane, Shane, Tony Blain! From New Zealand 🇳🇿 https://t.co/PtDuxIad0V — Anurag Gauttam (@AnuragGauttam) November 24, 2018

