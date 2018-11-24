Twitterati have a field day with Virender Sehwag’s rhyming challenge

Toggle Menu
Virender Sehwag asked fans to come up with three cricketers with rhyming names. He sure wasn't disappointed.

Virender Sehwag’s challenge hooked cricket fans online. (Source: Express photo)

Virender Sehwag is known for his witty one-liners and punny birthday wishes on Twitter. With his rib-tickling posts on the microblogging site, he keeps supplying us with a daily dose of humour. The latest addition? A rhyming challenge, which has left Tweeple coming up with some very interesting answers.

The cricketer Friday, while observing the England vs Sri Lanka Test series, remarked, “If England had picked Woakes, would have been nice to see Stokes, Foakes, Woakes. Looking forward to the day when these 3 play together.”

He hoped that one day Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes could play together, not exactly for their cricketing skills but for their rhyming names! The ‘Multan ka Sultan’ then challenged others to come up with rhyming names of cricketers and Twitterati surely did not leave him disappointed.

From “Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Agarkar” to “Mahendra (Dhoni), Ravindra (Jadeja), Yuzvendra (Chahal)” — these intriguing answers by cricket buffs will make your day.

Do you have any list of players to add to this list?

