Virender Sehwag’s latest tweet on husband-wife relationship has left people ROFL-ing

Virender Sehwag and his wit has done it again! (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag and his wit has done it again! (Source: Twitter)

While many are hooked to their screens watching the ongoing India-Pakistan match, a tweet by former cricketer Virender Sehwag has caught our attention. Beyond the cricket field, Sehwag has been equally captivating and entertaining and this time he has done it again. Sharing a hilarious titbit about marriage, the cricketer tweeted a picture of two birds and tweeted, “”Don’t know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture,”

This is not the first time the ace batsman has shared hilarious posts and his expert advice on marriage and relationships. A while back, he had shared a viral picture of Emmanuel Emenike and cracked an ‘upgrade’ joke about his marriage to Miss Nigeria 2014 after marrying Miss Nigeria in 2013.

Don’t know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture pic.twitter.com/uL0b2kG9hF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018

Posted on September 18, the tweet went viral in no time and had over 2000 retweets and 19000 likes at the time of writing. While many complimented the cricketer’s sense of humour, other compared the two birds with India and Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Sahi pakde hain guru😢😢😢 — Sandeep Sirawag (@sandeepsirawag) September 19, 2018

Achi bat nahi hai sir ghar ki baate social media par karte ho😂😂😂 — राउडी राजपूत (@being_rowdy) September 19, 2018

Iam issuing fatwa against sehwag for defaming women birds … — Frustitute®️ (@Frustitute) September 19, 2018

After the match

Right side india

left side pak..😀😀😀 — Preet Randhawa (@JobeeRandhawa) September 19, 2018

Experience Speaks. — Sanjay Ojha (@SanjayHDFCBank) September 19, 2018

Ha ha male always knows their place better — Promila (@Promila47481188) September 19, 2018

Excellent sense of humour — Mamta shah (@mamtaforIndia) September 19, 2018

