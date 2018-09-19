Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Virender Sehwag’s latest tweet on husband-wife relationship has left people ROFL-ing

Virender Sehwag's latest tweet featured two birds and the former cricketer's comment on the post amused many. Posted on September 18, the tweet went viral in no time and had over 2000 retweets and 19000 likes at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 7:38:23 pm
sehwag, sehwag twitter, virender sehwag, sehwag funny tweets, virender sehwag funny tweets, Virender Sehwag and his wit has done it again! (Source: Twitter)
While many are hooked to their screens watching the ongoing India-Pakistan match, a tweet by former cricketer Virender Sehwag has caught our attention. Beyond the cricket field, Sehwag has been equally captivating and entertaining and this time he has done it again. Sharing a hilarious titbit about marriage, the cricketer tweeted a picture of two birds and tweeted, “”Don’t know much about birds but easy to identify the husband in this picture,”

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag’s hilarious take on ‘when mother-in-law suddenly appears’ leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing

This is not the first time the ace batsman has shared hilarious posts and his expert advice on marriage and relationships. A while back, he had shared a viral picture of Emmanuel Emenike and cracked an ‘upgrade’ joke about his marriage to Miss Nigeria 2014 after marrying Miss Nigeria in 2013.

Posted on September 18, the tweet went viral in no time and had over 2000 retweets and 19000 likes at the time of writing. While many complimented the cricketer’s sense of humour, other compared the two birds with India and Pakistan. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

