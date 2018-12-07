Virender Sehwag asked people what they love most about India. Here’s what they said

Virender Sehwag on Thursday asked Indians what they like most about their country. The former cricketer tweeted to his followers asking what was the one thing that makes India special according to them. People did not disappoint with their responses.

“There are so many lovely things about the great land of Bharat. Which is the thing you love most about our country?” Sehwag said in his tweet.

There are so many lovely things about the great land of Bharat. Which is the thing you love most about our country ? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2018

People flooded him with replies that included those praising India’s unity in diversity to those paying tribute to country’s armed forces. Of course, there were quirky responses as well, from panipuri to jugaad.

Here are some of the replies:

Unity in diversity, n also we get to celebrate all festivals n be part of each others culture https://t.co/JdGdbfYVZh — Toral🌄 (@tdmehta20) December 7, 2018

The heritage, culture, value system, temples, festivals, rituals, and everything about it. Mera Bharat Mahan https://t.co/mycVT9blTy — Lost soul (@VivaciousVids) December 7, 2018

There are lot of things I like about my country like festivals, foods, tradition, culture, songs, cricket & many more.

But the most important thing which I love is enjoying our national team’s match with my family on television.💗 https://t.co/KzhvoiEuMU — Anit Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@Indianit07) December 7, 2018

Our integrity in culture. We have so many festivals.These festivals,different cultures make us happy and in my point of view the meaning of life is SMILE. https://t.co/Gul6Hoa1UZ — AMIT YADAV (@850b8efd542d4e2) December 7, 2018

@virendersehwag Creative mindset of Indian People that says ‘Everything is possible’ Whether the thing is Right or Wrong. In short JUGAAD TECHNOLOGY. :) And of course our CULTURE, CIVILIZATION ànd TREASURE OF ANCIENT KNOWLEDGE https://t.co/j3IRqFNv7f — Saurabh Kumar Yadav (@SKYadav_SKY) December 6, 2018

It’s like deciding the favourite flavour of your ice-cream https://t.co/GSHw9ZDCG2 — Anurag Sharma (@anuragsharma_A7) December 6, 2018

The preamble of our Constitution. https://t.co/My0AS2og7r — Exasperating Farrago (ग़द्दार हिंदू) (@farago_exaspera) December 6, 2018

I am loving the number of people who are appreciating our culture and unity — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2018

Language, culture, food change every 100 kms in our country ! Khoobsoorat aur Adbhut hai bahut yeh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2018

Definitely, Jai Jawan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2018

We better start celebrating them , the one’s we are missing out because of few people’s agenda! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2018