Virender Sehwag asked people what they love most about India. Here’s what they said

Sehwag received plenty of replies, some of them praising India's cultural diversity and others paying tribute to country's armed forces.

Most said they loved India’s unity in diversity.

Virender Sehwag on Thursday asked Indians what they like most about their country. The former cricketer tweeted to his followers asking what was the one thing that makes India special according to them. People did not disappoint with their responses.

“There are so many lovely things about the great land of Bharat. Which is the thing you love most about our country?” Sehwag said in his tweet.

People flooded him with replies that included those praising India’s unity in diversity to those paying tribute to country’s armed forces. Of course, there were quirky responses as well, from panipuri to jugaad.

Here are some of the replies:

