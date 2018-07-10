Sehwag’s punny birthday wish to Sunil Gavaskar gets the dice rolling on Twitter

This time, Sehwag has come up with a punny take as he wished former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday today (July 10). (Source: Twitter) This time, Sehwag has come up with a punny take as he wished former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday today (July 10). (Source: Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, when it comes to Twitter, is known mostly to be at his funny best. An avid tweeter, Sehwag often takes to the micro-blogging site with his quirky marriage tips, jokes and hilarious birthday wishes for his fellow cricketers. This time, Sehwag has come up with a punny take as he wished former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday today (July 10). Fondly known as the Little Master, Gavaskar is known for his enthusiastic stints on the cricket field and for giving India some of her most memorable matches. Sehwag, one of the legendary cricketers India has seen himself, took to the micro-blogging site to wish Gavaskar thus: “Today, #SunnySideUp ,for a man who taught a- not very high on confidence generation , ‘Fusfusana Band-India bano Dabanng’. He was truly a Dabanng for his courage to face bowlers who looked like killing you,without any fear and protective gear. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar.”

Today, #SunnySideUp ,for a man who taught a- not very high on confidence generation , ‘Fusfusana Band-India bano Dabanng’. He was truly a Dabanng for his courage to face bowlers who looked like killing you,without any fear and protective gear.

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/UDxL12QsrQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2018

Very Correct Viru Paa Ji ,

Dabang ,fearless & very assertive Proud #IndiaFirst Great Cricketer.

HBD to Sunil Gavaskar .👏💐 pic.twitter.com/l1HiL6aj7C — RamG Sehgal (@sehgal_ramg) July 10, 2018

Happy Birthday sunil gavaskar sir pic.twitter.com/QpttBt3d8h — Himanshu Kushwaha (@him007kush) July 10, 2018

The creativity of an Arete, this love and wittiness has been unmatchable . Long live the king

Happy birthday Sunny Paji — ShOOterSoul (@NainasSoul) July 10, 2018

Little master Sunil gavaskar sir happy birth day to you — Debashis sahu (@Debashis567) July 10, 2018

Gavaskar didn’t back down from any challenge and was always up for the battle. The former Indian captain had a sound technique and always played the ball under his eyes. Gavaskar carried Indian batting on his shoulders and always led from the front

Happy birthday 🎂😘 sunny paji — Vilas Patil🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@vilas_jaihind) July 10, 2018

The man who took on the most fearsome bowlers in world cricket. That to without the helmet, a sight many a batsman would dread. You were our original little master. Happy birthday sir, Sunil Gavaskar. — Ashish Bhasin🇮🇳 (@trader_k) July 10, 2018

