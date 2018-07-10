Follow Us:
Sehwag’s punny birthday wish to Sunil Gavaskar gets the dice rolling on Twitter

A Twitter enthusiast, Virender Sehwag often takes to the micro-blogging site with his quirky marriage tips, jokes and hilarious birthday wishes for his fellow cricketers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 2:55:56 pm
virender sehwag, sehwag Twitter, sunil gavaskar birthday, sunil gavaskar birthday wishes, sehwag wishes sunil gavaskar, Indian express, Indian express news This time, Sehwag has come up with a punny take as he wished former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday today (July 10). (Source: Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, when it comes to Twitter, is known mostly to be at his funny best. An avid tweeter, Sehwag often takes to the micro-blogging site with his quirky marriage tips, jokes and hilarious birthday wishes for his fellow cricketers. This time, Sehwag has come up with a punny take as he wished former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday today (July 10). Fondly known as the Little Master, Gavaskar is known for his enthusiastic stints on the cricket field and for giving India some of her most memorable matches. Sehwag, one of the legendary cricketers India has seen himself, took to the micro-blogging site to wish Gavaskar thus: “Today, #SunnySideUp ,for a man who taught a- not very high on confidence generation , ‘Fusfusana Band-India bano Dabanng’. He was truly a Dabanng for his courage to face bowlers who looked like killing you,without any fear and protective gear. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar.”

This is his tweet.

As is usual, Sehwag’s quirky take on his birthday wish to Gavaskar got Netizens talking in no time. Check out what they had to say, here .

Send us your wishes to Gavaskar in the comments’ section below.

