‘Corona Mukt Aasan’: Netizens in splits after Virender Sehwag shares video showing unique social distancing tip

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag suggested ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’, in an attempt to school people on social distancing. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag suggested ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’, in an attempt to school people on social distancing.

As several government bodies and health experts are advising people to stay away from crowds and practice social distancing in the wake of coronavirus, former cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a unique method of social distancing while travelling on public transport like metros, leaving netizens in splits.

The cricketer on Sunday took to Twitter and suggested ‘Corona Mukt Aasan’ as an effective way of social distancing. In the viral tweet, Sehwag posted a video of a woman performing a full split while sitting on the metro seat in order to prevent others from sitting next to her.

Take a look here:

Corona Mukt Aasan .

Please maintain distance and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/Zom4LptZ9r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

In the video, as a man approaches to sit near the woman, she spreads one of her legs on to the seat, preventing him from sitting next to her. As the man goes to the other side, she spreads her other leg, all in an attempt to keep a safe distance from the man.

Netizens lauded the cricketer for his creativity and appreciated him for sharing an important social message with a dash of humour. Take a look at some more reactions here:

Exactly one metre distance 😅 — rahul baghel (@thehalfbanarasi) March 21, 2020

Corona is invisible villain — SatisH ❤ʚïɞ❤ (@imSatish21) March 21, 2020

Sahi hai — Dheeraj Sapra (@dheerajsapra12) March 21, 2020

class=”twitter-tweet” data-conversation=”none”> Yeah i got it 🤪 pic.twitter.com/e88wFQtQob — Nolan (@Krishmeegk) March 22, 2020

Itni fexibilty to nai hai mere pas😭🙄 — ☆Rinmayee☆ (@unicorn_90s) March 21, 2020

OMG really flexible lady 😂😂

Good initiative though gd job 😅 — Alfiza ❤ (@Abbu_alfi) March 21, 2020

😂😂😂😂

He prabhu🙏🙏 — Amit Singh अनुप (@AmitSin48298869) March 21, 2020

Corona Mukt Aasan .

Please maintain distance and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/Zom4LptZ9r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

In an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro has imposed restrictions on its services and announced that regular commuters will be able to avail its services only for six hours on Monday 23 march.

The DMRC has already suspended its Sunday operations in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Janata curfew across the country to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Globally, the coronavirus diseases have killed more than 13,000 and have affected more than 3, 00,000. Meanwhile in India, the total number of positive cases rose to 370 on Sunday. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd