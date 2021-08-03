scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Virender Sehwag shares mobile number on Twitter, fans busy playing ‘prank or gimmick’

While some reacted with memes, others came up with cool theories as they tried to guess why Virender Sehwag has shared a phone number, ostensibly his own, online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 5:52:50 pm
Virender Sehwag, Virender Sehwag phone number, Virender Sehwag share mobile number, Virender Sehwag number prank, Virender Sehwag marketing number gimmick, sports news, viral news, indian expressThe veteran cricketer said he dropped his phone in shower before revealing his number to fans.

While most people would do anything to get contact numbers of celebrities they love and admire, celebs go to great length to keep their personal information private. However, veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag seems to have broken the golden rule as he shared his mobile number online. As his tweet went viral, people are scratching their heads to figure out the reason.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Sehwag told his 22 million followers that he had dropped his phone in the shower. While informing that he is getting it fixed, he shared a mobile number and asked people to call him on it!

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site, with over 17,000 likes in just a few hours.

To begin with, many people thought Sehwag’s account has been hacked. However, as the tweet was not deleted, it left many wondering if it’s some kind of a prank or a marketing gimmick. Many even tried to call the number to check its authenticity. On Truecaller, the number did reflect Sehwag’s name, the process of calling was not so fruitful.

While many calls went unanswered, a few who managed to get connected were asked to record their message. The fact that people were greeted by Sehwag’s voice left many startled. People soon realised that it is a marketing gimmick of some sort and lauded the cricketer for the cool strategy. The cricketer has not reacted yet, other than dropping a smile emoji when it was pointed out that the whole exercise was a promotional campaign.

The sudden tweet has left fans in a frenzy online and sparked a plethora of reactions.

