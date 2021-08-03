Virender Sehwag shares mobile number on Twitter, fans busy playing ‘prank or gimmick’

The veteran cricketer said he dropped his phone in shower before revealing his number to fans.

While most people would do anything to get contact numbers of celebrities they love and admire, celebs go to great length to keep their personal information private. However, veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag seems to have broken the golden rule as he shared his mobile number online. As his tweet went viral, people are scratching their heads to figure out the reason.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Sehwag told his 22 million followers that he had dropped his phone in the shower. While informing that he is getting it fixed, he shared a mobile number and asked people to call him on it!

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site, with over 17,000 likes in just a few hours.

Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 3, 2021

To begin with, many people thought Sehwag’s account has been hacked. However, as the tweet was not deleted, it left many wondering if it’s some kind of a prank or a marketing gimmick. Many even tried to call the number to check its authenticity. On Truecaller, the number did reflect Sehwag’s name, the process of calling was not so fruitful.

While many calls went unanswered, a few who managed to get connected were asked to record their message. The fact that people were greeted by Sehwag’s voice left many startled. People soon realised that it is a marketing gimmick of some sort and lauded the cricketer for the cool strategy. The cricketer has not reacted yet, other than dropping a smile emoji when it was pointed out that the whole exercise was a promotional campaign.

The sudden tweet has left fans in a frenzy online and sparked a plethora of reactions.

1000 laanat hai us shower pe aur us pe bhi jisne aapka a/c hack kia — Vegeta (@VIPINMENON1) August 3, 2021

This image is for Those who are trying these no. ☎️ pic.twitter.com/Gjy5Z3o8Y0 — Aman Jeengar (@amanjeengar) August 3, 2021

People calling on that number right now are like.. pic.twitter.com/g00WoKKamc — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) August 3, 2021

This phone Viru paaji 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/TtYTozSVjT — Shambhavi Singh. (@Krishnjagatguru) August 3, 2021

Areeeee….phone kisi Multan ke sultan ne utha liya ..😁😁 — aNkUr mIsHrA (@ankurmishra22) August 3, 2021

Ek baar aapki aawaz suni toh darrr hi gayaa… 😂😂😂😂 — Bhavesh Upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@bhaveshupadhy10) August 3, 2021

😭😭ek minute ke liye aisa laga PHONE uthaya Sehwaag paaji ne…But wo to recorded tha….😭😭. — Raj Aryan (@RajAryanTrue) August 3, 2021

Virender Sehwag Fans – after they couldn’t reach back to him pic.twitter.com/rOVtG2OTfl — Karamdeep #TokyoOlympics (@oyeekd) August 3, 2021

Some marketing gimmick

For sure.

All the best @virendersehwag https://t.co/LZfaYZPQvv — Meenu Verma मीनू वर्मा مینو ورما (@MeenuKumariVer1) August 3, 2021