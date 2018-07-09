Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Here’s why Virender Sehwag thinks July 9 birthday is a ticket to captaincy for Indian cricket team!

Three Indian cricket skippers were born in July, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sehwag thought having a birthday in July might make aspiring cricketers lucky to lead to captaincy and in no time his tweet went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 4:54:15 pm
Virender Sehwag, Virender Sehwag funny tweets, Virender Sehwag july birthday tweet, Virender Sehwagfunny birthday tweets, sehwag birthday messages, july indian cricketers birthday, funny news, viral news, sports news, indian express Is your birthday on July 9? If yes, you better aspire to be a cricketer, as Sehwag thinks you might end up donning the captain’s hat! (Source: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)
Though Virender Sehwag has retired from international cricket, his presence on social media has been equally entertaining. Be it with clever messages on birthdays or his funny take about marriage, Sehwag is always on a roll, much like his strokeplay.

And after wishing MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly on their birthdays recently, he took to the micro-blogging site to share a piece of his mind about birth dates and cricket. While Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7 and Ganguly on July 8, Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday falls on July 10. Apart from sharing month of birth, these ace Indian players have been captains of the Indian cricket team. So, imparting Monday motivation among cricket enthusiasts, he said, “July Me Paida Ho Jaao Captain Ban Jaao!”

Sharing the birthdays of the three champions, he wondered why India hasn’t got a captain whose birthday falls on July 9. “The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future India captain and icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today,” he remarked giving hopes to all aspiring cricketer whose birthday is today.

Quite expectedly, Twitterati loved his inference and gave it a huge thumbs up. With over 23,000 likes, at the time of writing, this tweet created a huge buzz online.

 

Do you agree with Sehwag? Tell us in comments below.

