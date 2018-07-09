Here’s why Virender Sehwag thinks July 9 birthday is a ticket to captaincy for Indian cricket team!

Is your birthday on July 9? If yes, you better aspire to be a cricketer, as Sehwag thinks you might end up donning the captain’s hat! (Source: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter) Is your birthday on July 9? If yes, you better aspire to be a cricketer, as Sehwag thinks you might end up donning the captain’s hat! (Source: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)

Though Virender Sehwag has retired from international cricket, his presence on social media has been equally entertaining. Be it with clever messages on birthdays or his funny take about marriage, Sehwag is always on a roll, much like his strokeplay.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Virender Sehwag’s punny wish wins hearts on Twitter

And after wishing MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly on their birthdays recently, he took to the micro-blogging site to share a piece of his mind about birth dates and cricket. While Dhoni celebrates his birthday on July 7 and Ganguly on July 8, Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday falls on July 10. Apart from sharing month of birth, these ace Indian players have been captains of the Indian cricket team. So, imparting Monday motivation among cricket enthusiasts, he said, “July Me Paida Ho Jaao Captain Ban Jaao!”

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s hilarious take on ‘when mother-in-law suddenly appears’ leaves Twitterati ROFL-ing

Sharing the birthdays of the three champions, he wondered why India hasn’t got a captain whose birthday falls on July 9. “The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future India captain and icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today,” he remarked giving hopes to all aspiring cricketer whose birthday is today.

July 7th- MS Dhoni

July 8th- Sourav Ganguly

July 9th- ?

July 10th- Sunil Gavaskar

The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future India captain and icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today.#JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2018

Quite expectedly, Twitterati loved his inference and gave it a huge thumbs up. With over 23,000 likes, at the time of writing, this tweet created a huge buzz online.

@virendersehwag #viru sir mine b’day is today.. nd I m playing u-17 for U.P. lagta h I m the next future captain of @BCCI .. #sonyctoknow #Humbled — Aditya Yadav (@imadityayadav9) July 9, 2018

Venkatapathy Raju’s Birthday today.. Any chance Viru? — Version 2.0 (@Prakash2007) July 9, 2018

9*2=18th. My bday is coming sir… N iam a cricketer… Wish me luck plzz😀 — sadique bauaa Srd (@sadiquesrd) July 9, 2018

Meanwhile @tomhanks birthday is today — Pratik Ambulgekar (@praamb007) July 9, 2018

#JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao

Great people are born in July 💁 — N S ❤ (@The_EternalKind) July 9, 2018

It’s my birthday today, I am also a captain of my gully cricket team…please note my name and wish me from next year #JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao — Rajasimha M 🇮🇳 (@000mrs000) July 9, 2018

@virendersehwag 183 runs maro ODI me aur captain ban jao ye hai criteria 😂😂😂 #JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao https://t.co/2jgJIKRAbz — Rohit Dayani (@imrohitdayani) July 9, 2018

Mera birthday 🎁 10th of July ko hai, tho Mein abhi se shuru kar deta hu captaincy ki tayari @virendersehwag thank you paaji 🤣#JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao — Shashi kumar (@kumarshashi67) July 9, 2018

Uss Hisab se November se hi planning Karni padegi Future CAPTAIN ke liye 😂😂😂 #JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao https://t.co/TwXJA0rteu — 「 A в н ί 」 (@IamAbhijit) July 9, 2018

Am so lucky @virendersehwag my birthday 15th July #JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao — Sandeep kumar (@imkumarsandy) July 9, 2018

Do you agree with Sehwag? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd