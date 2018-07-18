Sehwag reshared the ‘Gunda’ birthday message for Sir Dennis Lillee from 2016 and it’s as hilarious as ever

The ‘Gunda’ reference Virender Sehwag made while wishing him two years ago, is just as hilarious even now. (Source: File Photo, Virender Sehwag/Twitter) The ‘Gunda’ reference Virender Sehwag made while wishing him two years ago, is just as hilarious even now. (Source: File Photo, Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

Virender Sehwag’s cricketing legend is a fundamental part of India’s history of the gentleman’s game, but his stint as a hilarious social media buff is just as entertaining. The Indian cricketer, known for his memorable stints on field, is also popular for his witty one-liners, funny marriage tips and quirky birthday wishes for fellow cricketers. While earlier, it was his birthday message for Sunil Gavaskar that got Twitterati doubling up laughing, this time it is his birthday wish for Sir Dennis Lillee. There’s a ‘catch’, however. Sehwag shared the birthday message that he had put up for the former Australian cricketer in 2016, because, friends, being hilarious is a tough, tough job and sometimes you’d end up cracking the same jokes. But guess what, the ‘Gunda’ reference he made while wishing him two years ago, is just as hilarious even now.

For the uninitiated, Gunda, the movie, was a dud when it was released but achieved cult status over time owing to the mind-boggling dialogues of the actors in the Kanti Shah directorial. But thanks to its pop culture popularity, Sehwag’s ‘Gunda spin’ on wishing Lillee was not lost on many. He wrote, “Hpy Bday Sir Dennis Lillee.If Lilleeji were in film Gunda’ Naam hai mera Lillee,kar deta hoon batsman ki pant Gilee'”, referring to Sir Lillee’s bowling prowess.

Hpy Bday Sir Dennis Lillee.If Lilleeji were in film Gunda’ Naam hai mera Lillee,kar deta hoon batsman ki pant Gilee’ pic.twitter.com/2BO0l4WmXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2016

