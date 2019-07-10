Toggle Menu
Sehwag asks if DLS formula can work for office-goers during rains, gets hilarious responses

His tweet started a hilarious conversation that had many coming up with calculations to weigh the pros and cons of the scheme. Others shared memes and GIFs.

Virender Sehwag’s unusual suggestion got huge thumbs up online.

Fans have already complained a lot about the number of disruptions during the ongoing World Cup due to rain, and were upset after the first semi-final between India and New Zealand was also put on hold. But the day was won by former Indian cricketer and Twitter wit, Virender Sehwag, who proposed a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern solution for office-goers who have to brave the rain to get to work.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is used to calculate target scores for rain-shortened limited-over matches, and Sehwag asked if the Human Resources departments of firms should use a similar formula for employees during the monsoon.

“Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office (If employees are coming to office during rains). What do HR log think?” Sehwag tweeted.

His tweet started a hilarious conversation that had many coming up with calculations to weigh the pros and cons of the scheme. Others shared memes and GIFs. Some praised the former Delhi batsman for his idea and said it’s worth considering given employees often defy the rains, and the havoc it wreaks, to reach work.

