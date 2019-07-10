Sehwag asks if DLS formula can work for office-goers during rains, gets hilarious responses

Fans have already complained a lot about the number of disruptions during the ongoing World Cup due to rain, and were upset after the first semi-final between India and New Zealand was also put on hold. But the day was won by former Indian cricketer and Twitter wit, Virender Sehwag, who proposed a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern solution for office-goers who have to brave the rain to get to work.

Advertising

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is used to calculate target scores for rain-shortened limited-over matches, and Sehwag asked if the Human Resources departments of firms should use a similar formula for employees during the monsoon.

“Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office (If employees are coming to office during rains). What do HR log think?” Sehwag tweeted.

Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office. What do HR log think? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2019

His tweet started a hilarious conversation that had many coming up with calculations to weigh the pros and cons of the scheme. Others shared memes and GIFs. Some praised the former Delhi batsman for his idea and said it’s worth considering given employees often defy the rains, and the havoc it wreaks, to reach work.

Sample these:

Absolutely!!! It’s a valid case for IT amd BPS industry https://t.co/ZYiYoHHqbn — Nagarjun A M (@nags029) July 10, 2019

HR create salary package basis Duckworth lewis- disproportionate to high expectation. So nothing different in Rainy month. If its applied in rainy month too, employees will be washed out🌧😀 https://t.co/OeUvFyW2CO — Rahul Hood (@RahulHood1) July 10, 2019

Koi mere boss ko yeh baat batao. Uss bahane sahi zyada paise milenge.🙈 https://t.co/sSkVFCuYxk — TeJaL (@FedfanTejal) July 10, 2019

Night shift waalo ka nuksaan ho jaayega — Ashutosh Bhatt (@roguedoga) July 10, 2019

I love the proposition. But I think it’s actually the work that will increase by DLS and pay will remain the same. https://t.co/GUEmmyYVbc — Prashant Ivaturi (@tweety__pi) July 10, 2019

@virendersehwag It depends on how many leaves have been used up, how much of target is pending and also how far the employee stays…. all bakwas… only what matters is the HR manager 😎😎 https://t.co/ExJvo2pVsg — Jigar Shah (@jigarushah) July 9, 2019

Cricket mein DLS aur Salary mein CTC kisiko samajh aaya hai kabhi ? — Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) July 9, 2019

if per month a man earns Rs.30000/- (Rs.1000/- per day), and due to rain if the person has to attend only 20 days, as per Duckworth Lewis, he has to be paid Rs.25000/- That company funds will lost for only 6 months :) — KMKSrikanth (@kmksrikanth) July 9, 2019

Idea sahi hai viru paaji.. Uske liye ex gratia milna chahiye aur office timing 4 hrs hi honi chahiye😇 — Aciditic (@Aciditic_Indian) July 9, 2019

HR simply things for ways to hire a new goat for lesser pennies and send the old sheep to backyard 😂 — 🍁RV 🍁 (@Fictionally_RV) July 9, 2019