Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Virat Kohli’s tweet from 10 years ago goes viral after he wins ICC awards

After the ICC awards were announced, many shared a tweet by a 22-year-old Kohli in March 2010. That was before he went on to score over 20,000 runs over the decade. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 6:36:46 pm
“Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team," a 22-year-old Kohli had tweeted at the time.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was declared the winner of two awards by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and a decade-old tweet of the star batsman is now being widely shared on Twitter. After many people shared the old tweet, Kohli also reacted to it and expressed his gratitude.

After the awards were announced, many shared a tweet by a 22-year-old Kohli in March 2010. That was before he went on to score over 20,000 runs over the decade.

“Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team,” it said.

Many commented on the tweet said it had “aged well” and that it was the best tweet in the #10yearChallenge. Many other shared other achievements by Kohli over this decade.

Later, Kohli reacted to the tweet and shared a thank you note that expressed his gratitude.

“Sharing this tweet I put out 10 years ago, which was a hopeful one. I have realised through this journey that if you believe in yourself and play sport for the right reason, no dream is too big to achieve. Regardless of the challenges and obstacles, you will keep moving forward with this belief and see your dreams turn into reality. Thank you once again,” the 32-year-old tweeted.

The ICC announced the Men’s T20I, ODI and Test teams of the decade on Sunday, naming former India captain MS Dhoni as the captain for the T20I and ODI teams.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma were the other Indians in the ICC’s T20I team. The line-up featured other big names from around the world including Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, and Lasith Malinga among others.

