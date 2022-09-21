Virat Kohli’s shell-shocked expression during Australia’s innings sparks meme fest on Twitter

The Indian team had a disappointing start to the three-match T20 series against Australia as they lost the first game. Australia chased down India’s 208-run target with four wickets to spare courtesy opener Cameron Green’s quickfire 61 runs off 30 balls.

Umesh Yadav faced the brunt of Green’s onslaught early on as he was smashed for four consecutive boundaries during the second over of Australia’s chase. Green smashed four boundaries of the first four deliveries of Yadav which evoked a reaction from former captain Virat Kohli. Kohli’s reaction to the second boundary when he looked shell-shocked was captured by the cameras and it resulted in a meme fest online.

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop reacted to Kohli’s expression and wrote, “I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme.”

I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme🤣🤣 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 20, 2022

A Twitter user also shared a clip of the match that prompted Kohli’s reaction.

Kohli reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2CtknLCVp0 — SYED EHASANUL ARMAN (@EhasanulSyed) September 20, 2022

This netizen compared Kohli’s reaction to every Indian when they see Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the 19th over every time.

Another compared it to every Indian’s reaction when Umesh Yadav is bowling.

Below are some other funny memes on Virat Kohli’s expression.

Dad starts beating Me :

siblings : pic.twitter.com/PJeB9XAsCa — 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) September 20, 2022

In the match at Mohali’s PCA Stadium, Australia won the toss and put India into bat. India scored 208 runs for the loss of six wickets with Hardik Pandya smashing an unbeaten 71 runs and KL Rahul making 55 runs. Australia managed to chase down the target with six wickets in hand and four balls to spare. The next match of the series is scheduled at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on September 23.