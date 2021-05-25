scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

‘Indian Money Heist’s Professor’: Virat Kohli’s ‘quarantine’ look starts meme fest online

Even though Virat Kohli's image is fake, it went viral. While many thought he would be perfect to play The Professor in Money Heist's Indian version, others joked he looked like Bobby Deol.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 25, 2021 5:34:51 pm
virat kohli, virat kohli the professor, virat kohli quarantine look photo, virat kohli money heist memes, virat kohli memes, viral news, indian expressThe photoshopped image didn't stop fans from starting a meme-fest online. (alvaromorte/Instagram | AskRishabh/Twitter)

With Netflix announcing Money Heist 5’s release date, the show has its fans all across the world agog. However, what took people by surprise when a recent photo of Virat Kohli started trending online with a remarkable likeness to the show’s mastermind, The Professor.

With the same beard and glasses as actor Alvaro Morte, Virat’s photo had people commenting on their uncanny likeness. It all started when a Twitter user Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) shared the image on the microblogging site writing: “Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18.” His tweet referred to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, which begins on the same date.

Being dubbed as the ace batsman’s ‘quarantine’ look, the image has spread beyond the platform. Take a look at the tweet here:

Well, in case you’re surprised to see this ungroomed version of the ace cricketer, it’s because it’s not real but an edited one.

It was perhaps this look of the Indian skipper that inspired the photoshopped image.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Although he clarified that the image is fake, it had already spread across social media platforms like wildfire and has flooded sites with a plethora of memes. With many comparing the photoshopped look to that of the Professor from Netflix hit series Money Heist , a particular a template comparing the character portrayed by Álvaro Morte, Varun Dhawan and Kohli have taken internet by storm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x