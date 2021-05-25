‘Indian Money Heist’s Professor’: Virat Kohli’s ‘quarantine’ look starts meme fest online

With Netflix announcing Money Heist 5’s release date, the show has its fans all across the world agog. However, what took people by surprise when a recent photo of Virat Kohli started trending online with a remarkable likeness to the show’s mastermind, The Professor.

With the same beard and glasses as actor Alvaro Morte, Virat’s photo had people commenting on their uncanny likeness. It all started when a Twitter user Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) shared the image on the microblogging site writing: “Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18.” His tweet referred to the upcoming ICC World Test Championship, which begins on the same date.

Being dubbed as the ace batsman’s ‘quarantine’ look, the image has spread beyond the platform. Take a look at the tweet here:

Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18 pic.twitter.com/hDksy9pdrE — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

Well, in case you’re surprised to see this ungroomed version of the ace cricketer, it’s because it’s not real but an edited one.

Photo edited bhai log itna seriously mat lo 🥺 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) May 24, 2021

It was perhaps this look of the Indian skipper that inspired the photoshopped image.

Although he clarified that the image is fake, it had already spread across social media platforms like wildfire and has flooded sites with a plethora of memes. With many comparing the photoshopped look to that of the Professor from Netflix hit series Money Heist , a particular a template comparing the character portrayed by Álvaro Morte, Varun Dhawan and Kohli have taken internet by storm.

