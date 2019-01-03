Toggle Menu
Fans are loving Virat Kohli’s pink bat and gloves; Here is why he wore the colour

In support of the Pink Test tradition, which is almost a decade old, Virat Kohli wore pink as a symbolic show to support those experiencing breast cancer as well as raise money for the foundation.

Interestingly, the pink in Kohli’s attire was in support of the Pink Test that Australia conducts annually to fund McGrath Foundation that works towards breast cancer awareness.

When Indian captain Virat Kohli took the field on Thursday, he was holding pink colour bat and gloves at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The pink in Kohli’s attire was in support of the Pink Test that Australia conducts annually to fund McGrath Foundation that works towards breast cancer awareness.

Kohli’s pink attire was praised both by Australian and Indian fans who took to social media to praise him for the gesture. “Lots of respect for @imVkohli supporting the @McGrathFdn with pink stickers on bat and pink on his batting gloves,” tweeted former Australia Jason Gillespie.

