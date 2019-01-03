Fans are loving Virat Kohli’s pink bat and gloves; Here is why he wore the colour

When Indian captain Virat Kohli took the field on Thursday, he was holding pink colour bat and gloves at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The pink in Kohli’s attire was in support of the Pink Test that Australia conducts annually to fund McGrath Foundation that works towards breast cancer awareness.

In support of the Pink Test tradition, which is almost a decade old, players wear pink as a symbolic show to support those experiencing breast cancer as well as raise money for the foundation.

Kohli’s pink attire was praised both by Australian and Indian fans who took to social media to praise him for the gesture. “Lots of respect for @imVkohli supporting the @McGrathFdn with pink stickers on bat and pink on his batting gloves,” tweeted former Australia Jason Gillespie.

Lots of respect for @imVkohli supporting the @McGrathFdn with pink stickers on bat and pink on his batting gloves.👍🏽 #AUSvIND #PinkTest — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) January 3, 2019

Terrific to see Kohli batting with a pink grip, pink on his gloves and pink logos on his bat. Great respect for the occasion 🏏 #AUDvIND — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) January 3, 2019

Kohli’s bat grip is in pink and also his gloves! Its an amazing gesture by Indian captain to show his respect towards Sydney’s pink test. Jeeve Jeeve Kohli 🙏🏿 — Accidental Mojito (@desimojito) January 3, 2019

Virat Kohli has come out with pink lettering and grip on his MRF bat too. That’s nice to see. #AUSvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 3, 2019

All credit to Virat Kohli by putting PINK MRF sponsor on his bat & PINK batting grip for the PINK TEST (McGrath Foundation) 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#AUSvIND — 🏁DAVID🏁 (@turtlemagpies) January 3, 2019