Virat Kohli’s Guwahati pitch inspection photo triggers hilarious meme-fest online

Kneeling on the ground to check the condition of the pitch at a recent match in Guwahati, Virat Kohli’s photos is a viral meme now. Kneeling on the ground to check the condition of the pitch at a recent match in Guwahati, Virat Kohli’s photos is a viral meme now.

The first T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled as rain played spoilsport on Sunday. Though there was no on-field action that the spectators could enjoy, a picture of captain Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch condition at Barsapara stadium has now become a fodder for meme-makers online.

At first, a light roller and a vacuum cleaner were used to dry the pitch. Later, hairdryers and irons were were brought in to service. During one such inspection, the captain was clicked checking the pitch. The BCCI posted the picture on Twitter with the caption, “Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST. *fingers crossed*”.

Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST. *fingers crossed* pic.twitter.com/pT5wf61yiV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

Soon it went viral for the player’s gesture with a smile on his face and many found it totally relatable to various other situations. From women making rangoli for Diwali to children being elated while playing with a top (lattu), desi meme-makers have been photoshopping the picture. His actor wife Anushka Sharma also featured in her Sui Dhaaga avatar in some of the memes.

Sample these:

When u r Indian team captain but ur mom said gehun faila kar tb jana khelne..#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6nqejtSxWw — VISHAL .!!🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ImVisuu07) January 5, 2020

When it was your bday and Bcci didn’t give you leave to celebrate. You nibba: #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/MXX8f1ja8L — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 5, 2020

Itni baarish ho rhi iss pitch par match to ho nahi paayega ek ped hi laga deta hu pitch par #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Hwb6qbd6TZ — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) January 5, 2020

#INDvsSL #ViratKohli Girls before marriage : I would get married in a family where they would let me be independent and also let me be myself. Girls After Marriage : pic.twitter.com/AeAFlHHCmR — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 5, 2020

3 idiots cut scene Raju also had a brother. pic.twitter.com/KhgoFC9afa — Sudipto (@tastemythunder) January 6, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd