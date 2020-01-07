Follow Us:
Virat Kohli’s Guwahati pitch inspection photo triggers hilarious meme-fest online

Anushka Sharma also featured in her Sui Dhaaga avatar in some of the memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 4:31:13 pm
virat kohli, virat kohli memes, virat kohli pitch inspection memes, ind vs SL, ind v SL t20, ind vs SL guwahati match, viral news, cricket news, sports news, indian express Kneeling on the ground to check the condition of the pitch at a recent match in Guwahati, Virat Kohli’s photos is a viral meme now.

The first T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled as rain played spoilsport on Sunday. Though there was no on-field action that the spectators could enjoy, a picture of captain Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch condition at Barsapara stadium has now become a fodder for meme-makers online.

At first, a light roller and a vacuum cleaner were used to dry the pitch. Later, hairdryers and irons were were brought in to service. During one such inspection, the captain was clicked checking the pitch. The BCCI posted the picture on Twitter with the caption, “Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST. *fingers crossed*”.

Soon it went viral for the player’s gesture with a smile on his face and many found it totally relatable to various other situations. From women making rangoli for Diwali to children being elated while playing with a top (lattu), desi meme-makers have been photoshopping the picture. His actor wife Anushka Sharma also featured in her Sui Dhaaga avatar in some of the memes.

Sample these:

