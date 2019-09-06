Virat Kohli shared a quote and shirtless picture of himself, inspires memes and jokes

Viral Kohli, who recently became India’s most successful Test captain Thursday, posted a shirtless picture of himself with an inspirational quote. While the tweet was appreciated by many, it also served as inspiration for plenty of jokes and memes.

Here’s what the Indian captain posted:

As long as we look within, we won’t need to seek anything outside. 💫 pic.twitter.com/CvUVElZwjm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2019

Kohli fans responded with memes and jokes about the recently amended Motor Vehicle Act. Here are reactions to the post:

Mandatory edit 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7cCYLvxiBU

Shooting for sequel of Amir Khan’s PK? — Scar (@RAC7R) September 5, 2019

Lagta hai Bhai ka chalan kat gaya — 🇮🇳 Ashutosh🤺🇮🇳 (@Ashu_BharatMATA) September 5, 2019

Internal voice whenever I try to look within. pic.twitter.com/D5cY9sUPvT — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 5, 2019

Ab Virat ka kisne Challan kaat diya 😂😂 — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) September 5, 2019

Anushka sharma after seeing this : pic.twitter.com/J2qNTAUB36 — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) September 5, 2019

Kohli and his team recently defeated West Indies in the two-match test series, which was a part of World Test Championship. The Indian skipper also emerged as the most successful Indian test captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.