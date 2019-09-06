Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli shared a quote and shirtless picture of himself, inspires memes and jokes

Viral Kohli, who recently became India's most successful Test captain Thursday, posted a shirtless picture of himself with an inspirational quote.

Kohli and his team recently defeated West Indies in the two-match test series, which was a part of world test championship.

Here’s what the Indian captain posted:

Kohli fans responded with memes and jokes about the recently amended Motor Vehicle Act. Here are reactions to the post:

Mandatory edit 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7cCYLvxiBU

