‘Nothing new’: Virat Kohli’s got a new haircut, but fans are unimpressed on social media

Ahead of a busy year, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to unveil his first haircut of 2020. After returning to India ahead of the series against Sri Lanka, Kohli visited hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s salon for a new haircut, but people on social media weren’t very impressed by it.

The Indian captain and his hairstylist shared the photos on Instagram:

Kohli shared photos before and after the haircut on his Instagram story.

While some, like actor Anil Kapoor, thought it was a “cool new look”, others begged to differ.

Many wondered what was so special about it and said it seemed like it had been cut by a local barber. Some claimed it reminded them of a haircut they had in their school days and others said it didn’t suit the ace batsman.

India captain Kohli was recently named in the cricketers of the decade list by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac. The 31-year-old Indian was named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade, and also featured in the ODI XI.

