Virat Kohli’s goofy photo with teammates is now a viral meme

It’s not unusual for Indian captain Virat Kohli’s expressions during matches to become viral memes on social media. So it’s no surprise that a goofy picture that he tweeted Tuesday with teammates Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw is inspiring memes.
“Naya post Sundar dost,” wrote the 31-year-old batsman in the post sharing the photo ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand.
Check out the skipper’s tweet here:
Naya post Sundar dost 🤪 pic.twitter.com/2ZQ9R9IeSB
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2020
Here’s how people and some official handles reacted to the post:
After trying the dangerous skull breaker challenge…#Fatal #DontTry#ParentsBeware pic.twitter.com/5PP9FhYpkn
— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 17, 2020
Teacher: pay attention in the class
Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/VcPkZpn0HJ
— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) February 16, 2020
2 y/o kid: 😭😭😭😭
Me trying to stop him from crying: pic.twitter.com/I8BVxOiJF7
— 🇮🇳sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) February 16, 2020
After listening Dus Bahane 2.0 pic.twitter.com/9o5r3976jI
— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) February 16, 2020
Scenes from remake of “The Shawshank Redemption” pic.twitter.com/KGpQn23XzV
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 16, 2020
Apple launches new emojis set for the users. https://t.co/crzJxhr1jB pic.twitter.com/F0t5ywFKpo
— Kriticism🌝💃 (@indianpunner) February 16, 2020
It hurts .. pic.twitter.com/dyRmyWLl1C
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 16, 2020
When bat hits wrong balls… 😀 😀 pic.twitter.com/N8kWzW2IKr
— Tweet Potato (@newshungree) February 16, 2020
— बड़े साहब 2.O (@BDE_SAHAB) February 16, 2020
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SNGarXT7p3
— Jeetu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) February 16, 2020
— G€n¡u$ (@G_nieus) February 16, 2020
allah ke naam pe de de baba pic.twitter.com/WbV5suMSSW
— DR. GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) February 16, 2020
overdose of cough syrup pic.twitter.com/3RXRUwgaGw
— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) February 16, 2020
He: Tere bhai ko nahi chadti..
After 4 pegs: pic.twitter.com/PjUnzwZNSv
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 16, 2020
Bhoola. pic.twitter.com/cmTJiNuBXR
— Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 16, 2020
*ICC tournaments and IPL exists*
Virat Kohli to Captaincy : pic.twitter.com/HzBY64SRfx
— Rohit Adhikari (@rohitadhikari92) February 16, 2020
The Test series is part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, following the recent whitewash in the ODIs, it will be interesting to see if India can continue their winning streak in Test matches overseas.
