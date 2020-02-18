Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Virat Kohli’s goofy photo with teammates is now a viral meme

Virat Kohli tweeted a picture with teammates Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw ahead of the two Test matches against New Zealand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2020 1:21:15 pm
virat kohli, virat kohli meme, virat goofy photos, virat funny expression, virat shami shaw photo, viral, news, cricket news, sports news, indian express Virat Kohli’s goofing around with friends has become the fodder for desi meme-makers.

It’s not unusual for Indian captain Virat Kohli’s expressions during matches to become viral memes on social media. So it’s no surprise that a goofy picture that he tweeted Tuesday with teammates Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw is inspiring memes.

“Naya post Sundar dost,” wrote the 31-year-old batsman in the post sharing the photo ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Check out the skipper’s tweet here:

Here’s how people and some official handles reacted to the post:

The Test series is part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, following the recent whitewash in the ODIs, it will be interesting to see if India can continue their winning streak in Test matches overseas.

