Virat Kohli’s goofy photo with teammates is now a viral meme

Virat Kohli’s goofing around with friends has become the fodder for desi meme-makers. Virat Kohli’s goofing around with friends has become the fodder for desi meme-makers.

It’s not unusual for Indian captain Virat Kohli’s expressions during matches to become viral memes on social media. So it’s no surprise that a goofy picture that he tweeted Tuesday with teammates Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw is inspiring memes.

“Naya post Sundar dost,” wrote the 31-year-old batsman in the post sharing the photo ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Check out the skipper’s tweet here:

Naya post Sundar dost 🤪 pic.twitter.com/2ZQ9R9IeSB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2020

Here’s how people and some official handles reacted to the post:

Teacher: pay attention in the class Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/VcPkZpn0HJ — Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) February 16, 2020

2 y/o kid: 😭😭😭😭 Me trying to stop him from crying: pic.twitter.com/I8BVxOiJF7 — 🇮🇳sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) February 16, 2020

After listening Dus Bahane 2.0 pic.twitter.com/9o5r3976jI — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) February 16, 2020

Scenes from remake of “The Shawshank Redemption” pic.twitter.com/KGpQn23XzV — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 16, 2020

When bat hits wrong balls… 😀 😀 pic.twitter.com/N8kWzW2IKr — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) February 16, 2020

allah ke naam pe de de baba pic.twitter.com/WbV5suMSSW — DR. GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) February 16, 2020

overdose of cough syrup pic.twitter.com/3RXRUwgaGw — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) February 16, 2020

He: Tere bhai ko nahi chadti..

After 4 pegs: pic.twitter.com/PjUnzwZNSv — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 16, 2020

*ICC tournaments and IPL exists* Virat Kohli to Captaincy : pic.twitter.com/HzBY64SRfx — Rohit Adhikari (@rohitadhikari92) February 16, 2020

The Test series is part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, following the recent whitewash in the ODIs, it will be interesting to see if India can continue their winning streak in Test matches overseas.

