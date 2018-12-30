Was Virat Kohli’s ‘first-class’ comment a riposte to Kerry O’Keefe’s ‘racist’ remark? Netizens think so

While the start of the fifth day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground was disrupted by rain, it did not stop the Indian cricket team from winning it. Defeating Australia by 137 runs, India took a 2-1 lead in the four-match test series. The team’s victory, a first on Boxing Day since 1981, was cheered by fans on social media.

However, was captain Virat Kohli’s comment on the win that won more hearts.

Talking about India’s performance against Australia Kohli said, “It’s a good thing I don’t read any comments or opinions (on not enforcing the follow on). I wanted us to bat more, and add some more runs, because batting would be difficult on day four and five.”

He then went on to praise Jasprit Bumrah’s game and said, “Our first-class cricket is amazing, which is why we won. Credit must go to first-class set-up in India, which challenges our fast bowlers in India, and that helps them abroad.”

Watch the video here:

“Our first class cricket is amazing … credit has to go to our first class setup back home.” – @imVkohli #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uq2wACoLjQ — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2018

While the Indian team captain did not take names, his response is likely directed towards Australian commentator and former cricketer Kerry O’Keefe, who was recently slammed for his ‘racist’ remark on Mayank Agarwal and the domestic scene in India. Kohli’s subtle dig at O’Keefe was praised by many.

Isa: “What do you put this success down to?” Kohl: “Our first class cricket is amazing…” What an answer by Kohli to Kerry 😂😂😂#AUSvIND — Mitul (@Eme2ul) December 30, 2018

“Our first-class cricket is amazing, which is why we won. Credit must go to first-class set-up in India, which challenges our fast bowlers in India, and that helps them abroad” – classy response by Virat Kohli. Makes his point loud and clear without running down anyone. #AUSvIND — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) December 30, 2018

“It’s a good thing that I don’t read any comments or what the opinions are. Our first class cricket is amazing. We are not going to stop here. Nothing is to going to distract us from wanting us to winning that last Test match”- Winning Captain Virat Kohli (King Kohli) #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qDBH7YqoE3 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 30, 2018

Isa Guha : What do you put this success down to ? @imVkohli : Our first class cricket is amazing. Giving it back to kerry O’Keeffe and a bunch of dumb commentators right after the victory. 😂😂#AUSvIND #INDvAUS

Australia in Australia — Sanjeevcasm (@sanjeevcasm) December 30, 2018

This is not the Team India as it used to be in the 90s or in early 2000s. This is today’s Team India under #ViratKohli which will wrap your words & give you back👊 Good to see Bumrah credits first class cricket for his succes! Hope you are listening @kokeeffe49 #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Sushant Agarwal🇮🇳 (@sushant_ddn) December 30, 2018