Was Virat Kohli’s ‘first-class’ comment a riposte to Kerry O’Keefe’s ‘racist’ remark? Netizens think so

While the Indian team captain Virat Kohli did not take names, his response could to directed towards Australian commentator Kerry O'Keefe, who was recently slammed for his 'racist' remark on Mayank Agarwal

“Our first class cricket is amazing … credit has to go to our first class setup back home.” (Source: Reuters)

While the start of the fifth day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground was disrupted by rain, it did not stop the Indian cricket team from winning it. Defeating Australia by 137 runs, India took a 2-1 lead in the four-match test series. The team’s victory, a first on Boxing Day since 1981, was cheered by fans on social media.

However, was captain Virat Kohli’s comment on the win that won more hearts.

Talking about India’s performance against Australia Kohli said, “It’s a good thing I don’t read any comments or opinions (on not enforcing the follow on). I wanted us to bat more, and add some more runs, because batting would be difficult on day four and five.”

He then went on to praise Jasprit Bumrah’s game and said, “Our first-class cricket is amazing, which is why we won. Credit must go to first-class set-up in India, which challenges our fast bowlers in India, and that helps them abroad.”

Watch the video here:

While the Indian team captain did not take names, his response is likely directed towards Australian commentator and former cricketer Kerry O’Keefe, who was recently slammed for his ‘racist’ remark on Mayank Agarwal and the domestic scene in India. Kohli’s subtle dig at O’Keefe was praised by many.

