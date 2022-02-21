scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

‘My last few brain cells at night’: Photo of Virat Kohli with his doppelgangers sparks memes

“Find the odd one out,” the former Indian cricket team captain posted, as netizens were busy looking for the “real Kohli” among the 10 men seen in the photo enjoying tea.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 11:37:58 am
Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli doppelgangers, virat kohli lookalike, virat kohli memes, kohli vivo memes, kohli lookalike jokes, indian expressVirat Kohli tweeted the photo of him along with the other men—all sporting a similar bearded look like the cricketer, wearing the same light grey suit.

Puzzles and optical illusions are things netizens can’t get enough of, add cricket to the mix and the desi audience is hooked. That’s exactly what happened when cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a photograph with several of his lookalikes. Now, the photo has led to hilarious memes online.

Kohli tweeted the photo of him along with the other men—all sporting a similar bearded look like the cricketer, wearing the same light grey suit and white sneakers. Kohli also challenged his followers to find him among his doppelgangers.

ALSO READ |The Professor’s lookalikes Kohli and Varun Dhawan star in Mumbai Police’s latest tweet

“Find the odd one out,” the former Indian cricket team captain posted, as netizens were busy looking for the “real Kohli” among the 10 men seen in the photo enjoying tea.

While it’s unclear why the image was posted, it was probably part of a promotion of a mobile phone brand, Vivo, for which he is the brand ambassador. The brand’s name was seen as a watermark on the image of the phone camera used to click the photo.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared on Sunday, it has garnered a lot of attention from fans, who were partly confused guessing if it was him or his social media manager who posted it on the platform. While some reacted with funny GIFs, others commented with several images of Kohli-lookalikes that have gone viral in the recent past.

Soon, it also became fodder for memes with many drawing parallels to many relatable situations. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

On the work front, Kohli announced his resignation as Test captain in January hours after India’s Test series loss against South Africa. In September last year, he left fans heartbroken announcing his decision to step down as T20 captain as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement