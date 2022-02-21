‘My last few brain cells at night’: Photo of Virat Kohli with his doppelgangers sparks memes

February 21, 2022 11:37:58 am
Puzzles and optical illusions are things netizens can’t get enough of, add cricket to the mix and the desi audience is hooked. That’s exactly what happened when cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a photograph with several of his lookalikes. Now, the photo has led to hilarious memes online.
Kohli tweeted the photo of him along with the other men—all sporting a similar bearded look like the cricketer, wearing the same light grey suit and white sneakers. Kohli also challenged his followers to find him among his doppelgangers.
“Find the odd one out,” the former Indian cricket team captain posted, as netizens were busy looking for the “real Kohli” among the 10 men seen in the photo enjoying tea.
Find the odd one out. pic.twitter.com/cJCpNGmQfP
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2022
While it’s unclear why the image was posted, it was probably part of a promotion of a mobile phone brand, Vivo, for which he is the brand ambassador. The brand’s name was seen as a watermark on the image of the phone camera used to click the photo.
Since being shared on Sunday, it has garnered a lot of attention from fans, who were partly confused guessing if it was him or his social media manager who posted it on the platform. While some reacted with funny GIFs, others commented with several images of Kohli-lookalikes that have gone viral in the recent past.
Soon, it also became fodder for memes with many drawing parallels to many relatable situations. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:
Hey @imVkohli , Can you please find you out ? 👻 https://t.co/Ld6Sc2AP8j pic.twitter.com/FbU2BjWjH1
— Renuka Mohan (@Ease2ease) February 20, 2022
What’s Siraj doing among all the Kohli’s pic.twitter.com/KtWQJPSmS3
— Umar Shamly (@ShamlyUmar) February 20, 2022
Babar Azam India kab aaya? Check the person marked with LOL pic.twitter.com/k7xczIvv4W
— Avinash (@avinash18vk) February 20, 2022
pov: you are visiting connaught place, dilli for the first time https://t.co/lmqqDkZXv9
— Aashish (@enenoheltirtane) February 20, 2022
The Multi-Virats is a concept we know frighteningly little about. https://t.co/02rcgsH2fN
— Joe (@josephradhik) February 20, 2022
Me chilling with my other personalities 😎 https://t.co/1A0x7uW9Ze
— मिteaका🌻 (@BudhuSAMann) February 20, 2022
My last few brain cells at night. https://t.co/vAI4oB76L9
— Faraz Husain Khan (@as_far_az) February 20, 2022
Mcq’s question in exams: https://t.co/AC8okzLONM
— Javed (@iamthejaved) February 20, 2022
My passwords on different social media platforms be like. https://t.co/4Q4ju3gLP0
— Azzy_sh_45🇮🇳 (@Azzy_sh) February 20, 2022
Me creating multiple accounts to get free membership. https://t.co/OymQSEnATJ
— Beyoung.in (@BeyoungFolks) February 20, 2022
First thing boys do after learning basics of Photoshop 😂 https://t.co/ZIL3tiDQoU
— Sameer Sood (@desi_superman_) February 20, 2022
same energy https://t.co/SXzAT856Rf pic.twitter.com/5RigVy5oj4
— 𝓣𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒛𝒆𝒆𝒃 (@Worships_Shahid) February 20, 2022
Lyrics in Tonny Kakkar songs.#music #NehaKakkar@DesiMusicFactry#TonyKakkar@TonyKakkar pic.twitter.com/0GNKSEJSEM
— Cricfan_ (@Cricfan45_10_17) February 20, 2022
Found The iPhone Among Vivo Phones! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NHgu9GPqwr
— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) February 20, 2022
When Multiverse of Madness happens in India😂 https://t.co/4KaCRJ6UKm
— R A H U L⏳ (@itsRaahul_) February 20, 2022
— . (@Ashesquee) February 20, 2022
On the work front, Kohli announced his resignation as Test captain in January hours after India’s Test series loss against South Africa. In September last year, he left fans heartbroken announcing his decision to step down as T20 captain as well.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-