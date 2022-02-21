‘My last few brain cells at night’: Photo of Virat Kohli with his doppelgangers sparks memes

Puzzles and optical illusions are things netizens can’t get enough of, add cricket to the mix and the desi audience is hooked. That’s exactly what happened when cricketer Virat Kohli recently shared a photograph with several of his lookalikes. Now, the photo has led to hilarious memes online.

Kohli tweeted the photo of him along with the other men—all sporting a similar bearded look like the cricketer, wearing the same light grey suit and white sneakers. Kohli also challenged his followers to find him among his doppelgangers.

“Find the odd one out,” the former Indian cricket team captain posted, as netizens were busy looking for the “real Kohli” among the 10 men seen in the photo enjoying tea.

Find the odd one out. pic.twitter.com/cJCpNGmQfP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2022

While it’s unclear why the image was posted, it was probably part of a promotion of a mobile phone brand, Vivo, for which he is the brand ambassador. The brand’s name was seen as a watermark on the image of the phone camera used to click the photo.

Since being shared on Sunday, it has garnered a lot of attention from fans, who were partly confused guessing if it was him or his social media manager who posted it on the platform. While some reacted with funny GIFs, others commented with several images of Kohli-lookalikes that have gone viral in the recent past.

Soon, it also became fodder for memes with many drawing parallels to many relatable situations. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

What’s Siraj doing among all the Kohli’s pic.twitter.com/KtWQJPSmS3 — Umar Shamly (@ShamlyUmar) February 20, 2022

Babar Azam India kab aaya? Check the person marked with LOL pic.twitter.com/k7xczIvv4W — Avinash (@avinash18vk) February 20, 2022

pov: you are visiting connaught place, dilli for the first time https://t.co/lmqqDkZXv9 — Aashish (@enenoheltirtane) February 20, 2022

The Multi-Virats is a concept we know frighteningly little about. https://t.co/02rcgsH2fN — Joe (@josephradhik) February 20, 2022

Me chilling with my other personalities 😎 https://t.co/1A0x7uW9Ze — मिteaका🌻 (@BudhuSAMann) February 20, 2022

My last few brain cells at night. https://t.co/vAI4oB76L9 — Faraz Husain Khan (@as_far_az) February 20, 2022

My passwords on different social media platforms be like. https://t.co/4Q4ju3gLP0 — Azzy_sh_45🇮🇳 (@Azzy_sh) February 20, 2022

Me creating multiple accounts to get free membership. https://t.co/OymQSEnATJ — Beyoung.in (@BeyoungFolks) February 20, 2022

First thing boys do after learning basics of Photoshop 😂 https://t.co/ZIL3tiDQoU — Sameer Sood (@desi_superman_) February 20, 2022

Found The iPhone Among Vivo Phones! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NHgu9GPqwr — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) February 20, 2022

When Multiverse of Madness happens in India😂 https://t.co/4KaCRJ6UKm — R A H U L⏳ (@itsRaahul_) February 20, 2022

On the work front, Kohli announced his resignation as Test captain in January hours after India’s Test series loss against South Africa. In September last year, he left fans heartbroken announcing his decision to step down as T20 captain as well.