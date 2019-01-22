Virat Kohli wins all major awards at ICC Awards 2018, fans cheer with hilarious memes

Virat Kohli bagged all the major laurels during the ICC Awards 2018 that were declared Tuesday by becoming the first to win the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricketer, test and one-day international (ODI) player of the year awards. Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018. In addition to these, he was also named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for 2018.

Indian cricketers and fans went all out to celebrate this occasion online and dubbed him as ‘King Kohli’. The 30-year-old from Delhi finished the year as the top-ranked batsman in Tests and ODIs. The highest scorer in both forms of the game in 2018, he was one of only two batsmen to score more than 1,000 runs in Tests and only among three to do so in ODI cricket. He scored 1,202 ODI runs in 2018 at a stunning average of 133.55. He also became the fastest to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in the format.

Kohli had won the Sir Garfield Trophy and ICC ODI Player of the Year awards even last year and fans couldn’t have been happier. Indian cricket fans celebrated his historic achievement with hilarious and relatable memes.

