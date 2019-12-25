Follow Us:
Merry Christmas: Virat Kohli turns Santa for kids at Kolkata shelter home

The video shows kids at the Kolkata shelter sharing their Christmas wishlist. The Indian cricket team captain is then seen distributing the gifts to the children as per their wishlist.

Updated: December 25, 2019
virat kohli, christmas, virat turns santa, santa claus surprise, virat surprise kolkata children shelter, viral videos, indian express, sports news Seeing Virat Kohli face-to-face dressed as Santa Claus, the kids were ecstatic.

Donning a Santa Claus costume, Indian skipper Virat Kohli surprised kids at a shelter home in Kolkata ahead of Christmas. The ace cricketer was quite unrecognisable, donning the red suit with a protruding belly and white beard and eyebrows.

The video, which was released by Star Sports, shows kids at the Kolkata shelter sharing their Christmas wishlist. The Indian cricket team captain is then seen distributing the gifts to the children as per their wishlist. After the gifts were distributed, kids were asked if they would like to meet Virat Kohli as “Spiderman and Superman are on vacation”.

Excited to meet the cricketer, the children say “yes” in unison. Kohli can then be seen taking off his cap and disguise and revealing his identity, leaving the kids in frenzy. The cricketer then can be seen interacting with the children, spreading festive cheer.

Watch the video here:

The video, released by Star Sports India ahead of the Christmas and New Year, earned plaudits online, with many thanking Kohli for taking time off and surprising the kids.

