Merry Christmas: Virat Kohli turns Santa for kids at Kolkata shelter home

Seeing Virat Kohli face-to-face dressed as Santa Claus, the kids were ecstatic. Seeing Virat Kohli face-to-face dressed as Santa Claus, the kids were ecstatic.

Donning a Santa Claus costume, Indian skipper Virat Kohli surprised kids at a shelter home in Kolkata ahead of Christmas. The ace cricketer was quite unrecognisable, donning the red suit with a protruding belly and white beard and eyebrows.

The video, which was released by Star Sports, shows kids at the Kolkata shelter sharing their Christmas wishlist. The Indian cricket team captain is then seen distributing the gifts to the children as per their wishlist. After the gifts were distributed, kids were asked if they would like to meet Virat Kohli as “Spiderman and Superman are on vacation”.

Excited to meet the cricketer, the children say “yes” in unison. Kohli can then be seen taking off his cap and disguise and revealing his identity, leaving the kids in frenzy. The cricketer then can be seen interacting with the children, spreading festive cheer.

Watch the video here:

The video, released by Star Sports India ahead of the Christmas and New Year, earned plaudits online, with many thanking Kohli for taking time off and surprising the kids.

The joy in their faces 😍 — Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep30994357) December 20, 2019

This would be the best gift those kids would have got… ❤️❤️💕💕 — Yuva Shankar✨ (@yuva_2707) December 20, 2019

I love this Santa 😘😘❤❤very much — Ananya (@An_anya_18) December 20, 2019

Superb 🥰🥰 surprise 🎅 — Prachi Agarwal (@PrachiA53545722) December 20, 2019

Omg this made me so happy and emotional at the same time 🤧♥️ God protect @imVkohli at all costs. — Sanaa💥 (@Bepannaaholic) December 20, 2019

Not a fan of virat

But a great gesture from him. — summu (@sumu431) December 20, 2019

@imVkohli real life superhero ❣️ — ravi shrivastav (@iravishrivastav) December 20, 2019

Im not crying 😭😭😭 — Paida Murembwa (@MurembwaP) December 20, 2019

Adorable🤗🤗 — Shahnad Chaudhary (@Sameer2490) December 20, 2019

This is so beautiful ❤💫 — Samruddhi ✨ (@Samruddhi_27) December 20, 2019

Kudos @imVkohli wonderful. Hats off to you and your team, really great inspiration for the young ones. — SACHI (@hussachi) December 20, 2019

Such a great gesture from the @StarSportsIndia @imVkohli. — Aryan Dhand (@dhand_aryan) December 20, 2019

That is what we call “real happiness” and that’s what heroes do!!! @imVkohli — Lakshay Goyal (@Lakshay07404965) December 20, 2019

