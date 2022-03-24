Video of Virat Kohli singing ‘Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhanna Padega’ resurfaces online

A video of cricketer Virat Kohli singing the famous song ‘Jo Wada Kiya Hai Wo Nibhanna Padega‘ along with Bangladeshi singer Fahmida Nabihas has resurfaced online. The former Indian cricket team captain’s rendition of the song has captured hearts online.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Saregama, a music label that often rakes up evergreen classics. The song was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the movie Taj Mahal.

Watch the video:



See reactions:



Kohli had shared a similar video of him on Instagram, singing the song at a Indian High Commission gathering in 2016. He had tagged Yuvraj Singh and thanked him for capturing the video.

“Few moments back at the Indian high commission gathering. Thanks @yuvisofficial for the video paji. I love this song,” Kohli wrote while sharing the video.

Earlier this month, Kohli marked his 100th test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali in style. Kohli was seen imitating Allu Arjun’s hunched-up walk from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Before this, Kohli shared a photograph with several of his lookalikes, triggering memes online. He took to Twitter and shared a photograph along with men sporting a similar bearded look like the cricketer, wearing the same light grey suit and white sneakers. Kohli had also challenged his followers to find him among his doppelgangers.“Find the odd one out,” the former Indian cricket team captain posted.