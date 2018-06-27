Virat Kohli shares team selfie with stranger photobombing it; Twitterati call the man ‘lucky’

Many on social media are wondering whether the person who photobombed the picture knows how lucky he is. (Source: Virat Kohli/Twitter) Many on social media are wondering whether the person who photobombed the picture knows how lucky he is. (Source: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Just like taking selfies is a common trend, so is the concept of photobombing. For those of you who aren’t aware of it, it is the action of spoiling a photograph by unexpectedly appearing in the view of the camera while the picture is taken. This is done typically as a prank or a practical joke among people known to one another.

However, this time it is none other than Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli whose picture was photobombed. Team India has begun their long UK tour by playing the first T20I match against Ireland in Dublin on June 27. Skipper Virat Kohli, who is making a comeback after a neck injury in this match, tweeted a usual selfie along with Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Siddarth Kaul. However, there was someone else in the picture too. Kohli tweeted, “Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us!”

Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us! 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/W7z729cq2d — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 26, 2018

The stranger spotted in the picture, was sitting with a group of people behind the Indian team’s table. Wearing a black T-shirt, the man is seen posing for the photograph in the background. While Kohli has shared other pictures of the team as well, this one has created quite a buzz as the stranger managed to steal some limelight.

Many on social media are wondering whether the person who photobombed the picture knows how lucky he is. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

lmao do they even know how lucky they are! 😭 — pranita. (@dilsekohli) June 26, 2018

lmao that dude just lived his best life — َ (@inkedvirat) June 26, 2018

See this guys behind pic.twitter.com/rJo8rvSKl2 — Saqib Mansuri (@mansuri_saqib) June 26, 2018

Guy in background giving thumbs up — NIKHIL SINGH (@SKNIKHIL24) June 26, 2018

What do you think about this little photobombing episode? Tell us in the comments section below.

