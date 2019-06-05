Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli or KL Rahul? Netizens brutally troll ICC after they honour ‘King Kohli’https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/virat-kohli-or-kl-rahul-netizens-brutally-troll-icc-after-they-honour-king-kohli-5766737/

Virat Kohli or KL Rahul? Netizens brutally troll ICC after they honour ‘King Kohli’

Once shared, it did not take long for the post to go viral. However, many felt that the illustration looked nothing like Kohli and instead resembled top-order batsman KL Rahul. "He looks more like Rahul n less like Kohli," read one of the many comments on the viral picture.

world cup 2019, ICC world cup, virat kohli, virat kohli painting, kl rahul Rahul ya Kohli, viral tweet, ICC tweets,
The painting, which is a tribute to the Indian skipper, features him seated on a throne while wearing a crown and holding a cricket bat in one hand and a ball in another.

With the ongoing World Cup fever, most fans are keeping tabs on various social media platforms for updates. When the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a painting of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, hours before India’s match against South Africa at Southampton, it did not go down well with many.

ALSO READ | ‘Nabi on fire’: Afghan star’s four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka leaves tweeple impressed

Many felt that the illustration looked nothing like Kohli and instead resembled top-order batsman KL Rahul. “He looks more like Rahul n less like Kohli,” read one of the many comments on the viral picture. Moreover, many also were disappointed that an international organisation, which was overseeing the game, was showing admiration for the captain of a certain team.

The painting, which is a tribute to the Indian skipper, features him seated on a throne while wearing a crown and holding a cricket bat in one hand and a ball in another. Moreover, the painting also shows the cricketer’s ODI ranking as a batsman as well as the years in which India won the ICC World Cup.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This purse shaped like a human mouth is leaving netizens disturbed
2 Assam Police’s tweet on a huge marijuana haul is winning the internet
3 Larry the cat earns praise for staging a sit-in under Trump’s car ‘The Beast’