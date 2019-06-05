Virat Kohli or KL Rahul? Netizens brutally troll ICC after they honour ‘King Kohli’

With the ongoing World Cup fever, most fans are keeping tabs on various social media platforms for updates. When the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a painting of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, hours before India’s match against South Africa at Southampton, it did not go down well with many.

Many felt that the illustration looked nothing like Kohli and instead resembled top-order batsman KL Rahul. “He looks more like Rahul n less like Kohli,” read one of the many comments on the viral picture. Moreover, many also were disappointed that an international organisation, which was overseeing the game, was showing admiration for the captain of a certain team.

The painting, which is a tribute to the Indian skipper, features him seated on a throne while wearing a crown and holding a cricket bat in one hand and a ball in another. Moreover, the painting also shows the cricketer’s ODI ranking as a batsman as well as the years in which India won the ICC World Cup.

Looks more like KL Rahul than Virat Kohli. — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 5, 2019

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's son? — Red and white in my blood. (@sabrish29) June 5, 2019

Why the KL rahul look ? — shreshth (@magniificient) June 5, 2019

Embarassing. Is this really an international organisation overseeing the game? An act of shame for Cricket as a sport. https://t.co/MZqFUahriO — Shyam (@shyam_oldschool) June 5, 2019

“Didn’t know we had a king. I thought we were an autonomous collective.” https://t.co/KJoJGXtVXe — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) June 5, 2019

It is time! Time to leave a legacy! https://t.co/kij7TRBvP9 — Mr.BNB (@MrJucks) June 5, 2019