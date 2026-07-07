How a Virat Kohli lookalike in RCB jersey sparked frenzy at a Lucknow mall

A social media creator who closely resembles Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral after pulling off a prank at a shopping mall that left hundreds of people convinced they had spotted the cricket icon in person.
Kartik Sharma, known online for mimicking Kohli’s appearance, shared a video of the stunt on Instagram on July 6. The clip, believed to have been filmed at LuLu Mall Lucknow, shows shoppers rushing towards him, eager to click selfies and catch a glimpse of who they thought was the former India captain.
To make the act believable, Sharma recreated Kohli’s signature look in remarkable detail. From the hairstyle and beard to the tattoos and a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey, he ensured he looked as close to the cricketer as possible.
The video begins with Sharma arriving at the mall in a BMW, accompanied by four bodyguards. Within moments, curious shoppers gathered around him, convinced they were seeing Kohli.
The crowd only kept growing as he walked through the mall. Several visitors abandoned what they were doing to follow him, while others leaned over balconies on different floors to get a better look at the supposed cricket star.
The prank did not just fool shoppers. According to the video, mall security personnel also appeared to believe Sharma was Virat Kohli and began escorting him through the premises.
At one point, Sharma says that security guards left their assigned positions to accompany him. The footage shows guards and his hired bodyguards attempting to manage the swelling crowd as more people joined in behind him.
Sharing the clip, Sharma captioned it, “Prank in Largest mall of India.”
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While many social media users found the prank amusing, others questioned whether it crossed a line. Several people argued that pretending to be a celebrity and drawing such a large crowd was misleading and could have created unnecessary risks.
One user wrote, “This isn’t just a prank; it’s a massive safety hazard. Forcing mall security away from their actual jobs puts everyone in danger if a real emergency happens. Not cool.”
Another commented, “Bhai u played with their emotions.”
A third user referenced the sitcom The Office, writing, “Identity theft is not a joke Jim. Millions of families suffer every year.”