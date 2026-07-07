How a Virat Kohli lookalike in RCB jersey sparked frenzy at a Lucknow mall

The video begins with Sharma arriving at the mall in a BMW, accompanied by four bodyguards

A social media creator who closely resembles Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral after pulling off a prank at a shopping mall that left hundreds of people convinced they had spotted the cricket icon in person.

Kartik Sharma, known online for mimicking Kohli’s appearance, shared a video of the stunt on Instagram on July 6. The clip, believed to have been filmed at LuLu Mall Lucknow, shows shoppers rushing towards him, eager to click selfies and catch a glimpse of who they thought was the former India captain.

A convincing Virat Kohli transformation

To make the act believable, Sharma recreated Kohli’s signature look in remarkable detail. From the hairstyle and beard to the tattoos and a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey, he ensured he looked as close to the cricketer as possible.