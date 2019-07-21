‘Virat Kohli’ is the newest sensation on TikTok. Check out his videos

Be it on the field or off it, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has his presence everywhere. From his dominating presence on the cricket pitch to his numerous brand endorsements, the ace cricketer draws eyeballs whenever he is in public view.

So, it’s not strange to see him rule on social media as well. Recently, the “star” has made his presence felt on TikTok. But, the fact is that it is not Kohli himself but his doppelganger.

Gaurav Arora is the new rising star on the video-making app, thanks to his uncanny resemblance with Virat. Besides the striking similarities and similar hair cut, Arora has also mastered the mannerisms of the Indian skipper, taking TikTok by storm. Now, his videos from the app are breaking the Internet.

With over 4 million followers and 35 million ‘hearts’ on the popular app, Arora is TikTok India’s newest sensation. While some of his most popular videos are those imitating the cricketer, he has channelled his popularity to produce more entertaining content as per the viewers liking.

Take a look at some of his popular videos here: