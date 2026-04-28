Video of Virat Kohli’s little fan crying after being denied autograph goes viral: ‘Do parents teach nothing?’

A viral clip from IPL 2026 featuring Virat Kohli has sparked a heated online conversation, capturing a moment where a young fan’s long-awaited meeting with the star ended in heartbreak.

In the video, a little boy is seen waiting outside a team hotel with a bat in hand, hoping to meet Kohli after an IPL match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As Kohli walks by, the child tries to get closer but is held back by security. What follows is an emotional scene—the boy throws his bat in frustration, bursts into tears, and runs back toward his parents. The moment has struck a chord with viewers across social media.

Watch the video:

Wholesome: Little fan waits excitedly with bat for Virat Kohli’s autograph in hotel lobby, but gets ignored 😭 Kid throws bat down in heartbreak 😂💔” pic.twitter.com/QVyUPEh86F — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 27, 2026

The clip quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions. Some users criticised Kohli, suggesting he could have acknowledged the child. One comment read, “Greatness is not only shown on the field, hitting runs, breaking records, flying kisses. It’s being humble and showing humility in times when you’re down and not in your best.” Another X user wrote, “Had it been some other foreign player, they would have returned on seeing the incident to autograph it…but not King Kohli.”

At the same time, many came to Kohli’s defence, shifting the focus to parenting and expectations. One user wrote, “Kid creating a ruckus. Do parents teach nothing? How is this kid throwing a bat and making so much noise?” Another said, “Parenting failed miserably. A child must ready to accept ‘NO’ in some circumstances. Providing each and every small thing will ruin your child’s competative approach. Major drawbacks will be seen when he grow older.” A more balanced take read, “It’s okay kid, you will learn hardways of life but let’s understand players prospective too. It happens sometimes.”

DC vs RCB:

While the off-field moment dominated online chatter, Kohli once again delivered on the pitch. Facing Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru’s bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, tore through the opposition early, reducing them to a shocking 8/6 inside the powerplay. Delhi never recovered and were bowled out for just 75.

Chasing a small total, RCB wrapped up the game in just 6.3 overs, with Kohli chipping in with a quick 23 off 15 balls. The knock also saw him achieve a major milestone, becoming the first player to cross 9,000 runs in IPL history.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unverified social media content and viral clips; the views expressed by social media users are their own and do not constitute professional parenting or psychological advice. This article is intended for informational purposes only.