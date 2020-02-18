Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to hit 50 million followers on Instagram

Kohli and his team is all set to go against New Zealand in the two-match test series which will commence from February 21 Kohli and his team is all set to go against New Zealand in the two-match test series which will commence from February 21

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian to get 50 million followers on Instagram. The captain, who is also the team’s top batsman, has so far 930 posts on the platform and is following 480 people.

Right behind him is Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra-Jonas who has 49.9 million followers. Actor Deepika Padukone is third with 44.1 million followers.

Globally, Instagram’s official account has the most followers (333 million) and second is Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 200 million followers.

Kohli and the Indian team are all set to take on New Zealand in the two-match Test series from February 21.

