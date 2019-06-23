IND v AFG: Virat Kohli’s expression after India lost its DRS review is now a hilarious meme

It was a gripping match between India and Afghanistan on Saturday at the ICC World Cup 2019. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli’s expressions became a talking point online, particularly the one where India lost its Decision Review System (DRS) review.

Advertising

While Afghanistan was chasing a modest target, Mohammed Shami, playing his first match of the tournament, gave India its first chance for a wicket when he tried to dismiss dangerous opener Hazratullah Zazai. However, the umpire did not respond to the LBW appeal. Kohli then asked for a DRS review, but it went in Afghanistan’s favour as the ball had pitched just outside leg stump line.

ALSO READ | As Afghanistan give India a scare, Shami and Afghan players earn plaudits online

The skipper was seen briefly arguing with the umpire before he appeared to be pleading with folded hands. Now, the image from the match has gone viral and garnered a lot of attention, starting a meme-fest online as many found his gesture quite relatable.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli tweets a picture from Pakistan game with a throwback photo, and it’s going viral

Sample some of the best reactions here:

Out dede bhai. Afghanistan se haarenge toh bohot beizzati hogi. #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/ag7cOlNbIQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2019

aaj nightout ka plan hai, jaane do papa #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/PwOICCK2dj — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 22, 2019

#INDvsAFG

” When you accidentally break mom’s favorite glass ” pic.twitter.com/3tkY2eaCe5 — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 22, 2019

sir please passing marks dedo, pichli back bhi clear nhi hui#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/TAUgnXzEZJ — Rajiv Kapoor (@rajivkapoor2011) June 22, 2019

“Is baar barsaat kam hui, agli baar dugna lagaan de dunga lala” pic.twitter.com/QGrzTplZlK — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) June 22, 2019

When boss asks you to work on weekend #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/puiru2skBa — The Indian Citizen (@tic_speaks) June 22, 2019

1. Me making fun of class topper all year

2. Me begging him for notes one day before exam pic.twitter.com/KVVYAXk0f9 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 22, 2019

Me on the last day or exam vs me on the result day #INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/c7pQxRh8VO — sweety (@piggy_chopps) June 22, 2019

Me to Autowalas on a Normal day vs. Rainy day. #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/0mKQZUs6vB — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 22, 2019

Pic 1: Politicians before elections Pic 2: Pol.. after election#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/IfC9VqfCPK — Prateek (@iprateekrai) June 22, 2019