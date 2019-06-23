Toggle Menu
IND v AFG: Virat Kohli’s expression after India lost its DRS review is now a hilarious meme

When Mohammad Shami's ball to Hazratullah Zazai marginally pitched outside the leg-stump, India asked for a review. Although Virat Kohli lost the DRS review, his expression won the Internet and is the fodder for the latest desi meme.

Virat Kohli’s gesture struck a chord with desi meme-makers online who are using his photo in hilarious yet relatable situations.

It was a gripping match between India and Afghanistan on Saturday at the ICC World Cup 2019. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli’s expressions became a talking point online, particularly the one where India lost its Decision Review System (DRS) review.

While Afghanistan was chasing a modest target, Mohammed Shami, playing his first match of the tournament, gave India its first chance for a wicket when he tried to dismiss dangerous opener Hazratullah Zazai. However, the umpire did not respond to the LBW appeal. Kohli then asked for a DRS review, but it went in Afghanistan’s favour as the ball had pitched just outside leg stump line.

The skipper was seen briefly arguing with the umpire before he appeared to be pleading with folded hands. Now, the image from the match has gone viral and garnered a lot of attention, starting a meme-fest online as many found his gesture quite relatable.

