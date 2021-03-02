‘Century machine’: Fans celebrate as Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 100 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli is the sixth sports personality to enter the 100 million followers club.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first Asian celebrity to reach the 100 million followers milestone on Instagram, and fans couldn’t keep calm. As the ace cricketer scored a century on the popular photo-video sharing app, desi fans were left in a frenzy congratulating the ‘century machine’ both on and off the field.

Along with his name, #100MillionViratiansOnInsta started to trend across social media sites as fans cheered for the captain. Even ICC welcomed Kohli in 100M club with a post as he joined other star athletes and celebrities in the elite league. While Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 266 million followers, singer Ariana Grande is second in the list with 224 million followers, followed by actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson with 220 million followers.

While there are a host of supermodels and pop stars in the club, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the other two from sports world who rank among the top five in Instagram followers list. Kohli is at number 6 in the overall list of sports personalities.

This is how Virat’s fans congratulated him.

