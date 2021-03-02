‘Century machine’: Fans celebrate as Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 100 million followers on Instagram

March 2, 2021 1:33:47 pm
Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the first Asian celebrity to reach the 100 million followers milestone on Instagram, and fans couldn’t keep calm. As the ace cricketer scored a century on the popular photo-video sharing app, desi fans were left in a frenzy congratulating the ‘century machine’ both on and off the field.
Along with his name, #100MillionViratiansOnInsta started to trend across social media sites as fans cheered for the captain. Even ICC welcomed Kohli in 100M club with a post as he joined other star athletes and celebrities in the elite league. While Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 266 million followers, singer Ariana Grande is second in the list with 224 million followers, followed by actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson with 220 million followers.
While there are a host of supermodels and pop stars in the club, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the other two from sports world who rank among the top five in Instagram followers list. Kohli is at number 6 in the overall list of sports personalities.
This is how Virat’s fans congratulated him.
How it started How its Going pic.twitter.com/i2XsadRbDz
— TrollVK_haters™ (@TrollvkH) March 1, 2021
Century Machine 💯
in Both The On-Field & The Off-Field 😎#100MillionViratiansOnInsta • @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/w0YQxOyuZp
— Virat Fan Trends (@ViratFanTrends) March 1, 2021
— 🅰️karsh y🅰️dav (@akarsh_26) March 1, 2021
Virat Kohli after completing 100 Million followers on Instagram#ViratKohli #100MillionViratiansOnInsta pic.twitter.com/IdxG2UAl1Q
— Kuch bhi (@kuchbhiJ3) March 2, 2021
Virat Kohli After reaching 100 Million Followers on Instagram.❤️#100MillionViratiansOnInsta pic.twitter.com/YJLkBZMDhu
— SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) March 1, 2021
Virat kohli to Petrol price after 100 Million followers on Insta#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oyGJDuguSc
— Tafsir🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) March 1, 2021
Virat be like after 100 million followers on Insta. pic.twitter.com/9PsFxb3KDP
— king kohli (@ViratWe) March 2, 2021
#ViratKohli latest post on Instagram after completing 100 million followers.@imVkohli | #Kohli | Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/3KW1q1atu6
— AShuTOsH (@DhoniMeriJaan2) March 2, 2021
He’s Tag Celebration Start💥
My First Meme #100MillionViratiansOnInsta@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/0bEwQCkYlQ
— G.O.A.T (@Justin__Offcl) March 1, 2021
#100MillionViratiansOnInsta @imVkohli reaching 100 million on Instagram, Meanwhile Virat Kohli right now: pic.twitter.com/i2SO75rJh3
— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) March 1, 2021
Virat Kohli completes 100 million followers before he could make in 71st century….Who would have thought 😭😭😭😭
First Asian to cross 100 million🔥🔥🔥🔥#ViratKohli #100MillionViratiansOnInsta pic.twitter.com/4BhhNfiaTu
— Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) March 1, 2021
From an angry boy who wanted to be the world beater, he has sobered down a bit, into the man who probably knows he is a world beater🔥#ViratKohli 🐐 pic.twitter.com/epJ2VRsZfs
— superv (@superv183) March 1, 2021
Our King @imVkohli Reached 100 Million Like a Boss ❤️#100MillionViratiansOnInsta pic.twitter.com/V3k3JJeW8K
— Ritz. (@kohlityflick) March 1, 2021
Whether it’s Cricket or Social Media
He Will Be The Conqueror Forever 🦁🔥#100MillionViratiansOnInsta pic.twitter.com/hDBn2lblk5
— RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) March 1, 2021
King 👑#100MillionViratiansOnInsta pic.twitter.com/LG8632ZIk4
— Hanu (@HanuNewws) March 1, 2021
