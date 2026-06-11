‘A strange haircut’: Virat Kohli debuts new pastel hairstyle after IPL 2026, fans react

After a smashing victory in the IPL 2026, Virat Kohli has unveiled his new hairstyle, setting the internet on fire. The star Indian cricketer was instrumental in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s championship campaign, finishing the season with 675 runs from 16 matches.

The cricketer’s updated look was recently shared on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani. Along with a fresh haircut, Kohli appeared to experiment with a new pastel hair colour. Sharing the video, Salmani wrote, “King Kohli, now in pastels. #rashidtheartist #viratkohli #pastelhaircolour.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Salmani (@rashidtheartist)

Fans react to Virat Kohli’s new haircut

The viral video drew a wave of reactions. “Do you remember the hairstyle he had when he first arrived in IPL 2026? Wasn’t that so adorable as a hairstyle?” a fan noted. Several fans stressed that Kohli’s haircut and hair colour during the IPL were better than the new look. “Facecard is so insane that even a bad haircut looks damn on him,” another user commented.

“This is a strange haircut… Try something new Mr Kohli. I feel boring to see the same style for 10 years,” a third user reacted.

This is not the first time Salmani has worked with Kohli. Back in 2022, the hairstylist had shared a photograph featuring the cricketer showing off another styled look. Salmani has also recently styled the hair of Bollywood actor and Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma.

Beyond Kohli, Salmani’s client list includes several Indian cricketers, including Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and players such as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Rinku Singh.

Kohli is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, beginning on June 13. His availability for the ODI series against England remains uncertain.

DISCLAIMER: This article covers a trending social media update regarding a public figure’s new hairstyle and general sports news. It is published for pure entertainment and informational purposes.