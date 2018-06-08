WATCH: K L Rahul tweets ‘leaked footage’ of Virat Kohli getting his beard ‘insured’

(Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram, KL Rahul/Twitter) (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram, KL Rahul/Twitter)

Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers in India in today’s time, a doting husband, an influencing social media personality and a fitness enthusiast. But if one of KL Rahul’s latest tweets are anything to go by, Kohli also happens to be obsessed with his beard. So much, that he has apparently got it insured! No, really! Complete with what seems a CCTV grab of the cricketer sitting on a sofa with two men clicking pictures and hovering over his beard, Rahul took to Twitter to share with the world what he happens to have come across. He shared the video with the caption: “Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory.” After they are done clicking pictures of the cricketer from different profiles, they get him to write something, which seems like his sign, on paper.

Well, yes, better safe than to be late and sorry, right? Watch the video here.

Watch the video here.

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 8, 2018

Jokes apart, it seems a rather funny dig by Rahul on Kohli. While we wait for Kohli to come up with an explanation about what the video was about then, our best guess is that he probably was getting his beard measured for another wax statue. After Madame Tussauds in Delhi, now for Madame Tussauds in London, may be?

What do you think?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd