Virat-Anushka’s latest beach selfie goes viral, but also inspires many memes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s latest beach selfie from their vacation has taken the Internet by storm. (Source: Virat Kohli/ Twitter)

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday tweeted a photo of him with wife Anushka Sharma while they were vacationing in the West Indies, and it has taken social media by storm. Seen resting his head on the lap of his wife in the photo, the selfie shared by Kohli on Instagram got over 2.3 million likes and thousands of comments in a few hours.

The ace cricketer shared the photo with just a heart emoji.

While on Instagram people called them the “hottest couple”, on Twitter it inspired some hilarious reactions. While some claimed it was an ad for the upcoming “Manyavar Swimwear” range, others claimed that it was thanks to them that the textile industry is facing a slowdown (they were indirectly poking fun at the Finance Minister’s recent remark).

