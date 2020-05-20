‘Dinosaur on the loose’: Anushka posts hilarious video of Virat Kohli, triggers meme fest

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

From playing cricket to trolling one another, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma seem to be making most their time together during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the latest video shared by Anushka, Kohli is seen mimicking a dinosaur and walking around the house.

Taking to her official social media accounts, Sharma posted the video of Kohli along with a caption that read, “I spotted… A Dinosaur on the loose.” In the short clip, the 31-year-old Indian team captain can be seen tiptoeing in the room while attempting to imitate a Tyrannosaurus and even making sounds.

Here, take a look:

I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online. Interestingly, the hashtag #dinosaur also started trending on Twitter, with many coming up with hilarious memes.

Some amazing species of extinct dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/D2LW5mluTr — Wellu (@Wellutwt) May 20, 2020

14yo me at midnight going to eat ice cream. pic.twitter.com/FEuLtwjmBZ — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 20, 2020

At best a kangaroo. Not a dino. pic.twitter.com/EQkSJ8gked — Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) May 20, 2020

However, this is not the first time Sharma has trolled Kohli. Earlier, the viral clip of the actor imitating ‘Ey Kohli chauka maar na’ had left netizens in splits.

