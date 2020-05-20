Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19

‘Dinosaur on the loose’: Anushka posts hilarious video of Virat Kohli, triggers meme fest

Interestingly, the hashtag #dinosaur also started trending on Twitter, with many coming up with hilarious memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2020 3:07:40 pm
virat kohli, anushka sharma, virat kohli viral video, virat kohli trending, anushka sharma tweets, anushka sharma instagram, Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online.

From playing cricket to trolling one another, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma seem to be making most their time together during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In the latest video shared by Anushka, Kohli is seen mimicking a dinosaur and walking around the house.

Taking to her official social media accounts, Sharma posted the video of Kohli along with a caption that read, “I spotted… A Dinosaur on the loose.” In the short clip, the 31-year-old Indian team captain can be seen tiptoeing in the room while attempting to imitate a Tyrannosaurus and even making sounds.

Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions online. Interestingly, the hashtag #dinosaur also started trending on Twitter, with many coming up with hilarious memes.

However, this is not the first time Sharma has trolled Kohli. Earlier, the viral clip of the actor imitating ‘Ey Kohli chauka maar na’ had left netizens in splits.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement