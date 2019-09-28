Viral videos: Men employed by forest officials caught beating elephants during translocation, stirs outrage online

Videos of three elephants being tortured at an elephant care facility in Tamil Nadu has triggered outrage online. Following the Madras High Court’s order, heartbreaking scenes were witnessed on Friday at the private centre (ECF) in Marakkanam as the Forest Department launched a pre-dawn operation to shift three retired captive elephants living in the camp to the newly-opened state-run Tiruchy elephant rehabilitation and rescue centre. However, when the gentle giants refused to budge, they were brutally beaten, tied with ropes and forcibly put on trucks for the transition.

The trio – Indu, Sandhya and Jayanthi – which was living in the camp run by NGOs TREE Foundation & WRRC for more than three years, resisted the translocation facilitated by the Forest Department. As a result, videos show the elephants being beaten with sticks and mahouts were seen holding bullhooks, which are traditionally used to tame stubborn elephants by poking the sharp hook in the animal’s sensitive areas like feet, trunk or behind the ears among others.

The officials of TN Forest Department treated the 3 rescued elephants of Kanchi Mutt from Marakkanam camp in the most inhumane way today but they didn’t give it back even being on the stronger side. Don’t let their pain go in vain, tweet your support using #SaveKanchiElephants. pic.twitter.com/bG12Forrxz — Priyanka RP (@ThePriR) September 27, 2019

Videos and updates of the brutal torture were shared on EleFriends101’s Facebook page, which is usually used to update the well-being of the animals enjoying their life outside captivity. Reportedly, ECF centre manager was locked in the kitchen along with a cop and was even threatened by forest officials for non-cooperation.

“Torture is still on. Jayanti is refusing to get into the truck. 3 hrs of bearing with sticks and bullhook. 1 hour of trying to push her with a JCB ( heavy earthmoving machinery) And she is bleeding and going through all this pain without revolting. It will take her less than s minute to break all the bones of everyone there, but she is being human,” read a post acompained with a video showing the incident.

“7 hours of torture, beaten to bleed and pushed by JCB ( heavy earth moving equipment ) the last one to be taken away Jayanti. You can see the rope tied to her neck and the JCB that dragged her into the truck,” read another post.

“Ropes has been tied on Jayanthi’s neck and legs to drag her inside the truck with JCB yesterday,” another Facebook post added.

Earlier this month, the Madras HC had issued the translocation order based on inspection reports, which highlighted a few deficiencies in the upkeep of elephants at the centre. Although the high court allowed over three weeks to safely translocate the animals, the officials from the Forest Department turned up at the Marrakanam camp on Friday and started forcing the animals into trucks.

“Our staff have not been allowed to comfort the animals, nor prepare them for this sudden move or provide the necessary veterinary checks mandated by law before transfer of these elephants,” the page said, questioning why the staff and media personnel were barred during the process, slamming the brutal treatment by the forest officials.

One of facility’s volunteer, who is also a captive elephant committee member, went along with the first elephant to the new centre. However, she was stopped at the gate and not allowed to escort the animal inside. The group further alleged that the forest department stopped all the journalists who had come there from going inside.

However, as furore on social media grew, Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Srivastava denied abuse charges and told a local daily that only minimum force was used in the operation. “Only sticks and ropes were used. Elephants’ well-being remained our primary objective. Special trucks were deployed and well-trained mahouts, who are tribals, were called in for the operation,” the newspaper quoted the officer.