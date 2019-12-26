Kerala: Amid CAA protests, choir sings carols in skull caps in support of Muslims

Viewed over 55,000, the video soon went viral and was retweeted by many including Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Viewed over 55,000, the video soon went viral and was retweeted by many including Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

While people across India are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a group of youngsters in Kerala showed solidarity with protesters by wearing Islamic ensemble during the Christmas carol service in Marthoma Church, Kozhenchery.

A video of the carol service was shared by a user @jijoy_matt along with a caption that read, “This is India, no one can stop the unity of our religions. Please see how these youngsters appeared in their X’mas carol service in solidarity with Indian Muslims and protest against CAA&NRC. This was part of their Christmas carol service in Marthoma Church, Kozhenchery, Kerala.”

Watch the video here:

This is India, no one can stop the unity of our religions. Please see how these youngsters appeared in their X’mas carol service in solidarity with Indian Muslims and protest against CAA&NRC. This was part of their Christmas carol service in Marthoma Church, Kozhenchery, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/CQjHb4GULn — Jijoy (@jijoy_matt) December 25, 2019

With over 55,000 views at the time of writing, the video soon went viral and was retweeted by many, including senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. While many lauded the youth, some suggested it would’ve been “better” if the dress code had been a “mixture” of all religions.

Ah yes — “you can tell who themy are from their clothes “! https://t.co/BQArDRy2hr — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 25, 2019

This is my country 🥰 — Gautham Ravindran (@gauthamrkv) December 25, 2019

Shashi Tharoor made a spelling mistake. Universe was never the same again. — Little Prince (@OneLittleRiz) December 25, 2019

How sweet. God bless them all — Viveca Blah (@The1NonlyViveca) December 26, 2019

it would have been a lot better if the dress Code had been a mixture of All ie. Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews & Sikhs — Hanscomb1993 (@Hanscomb1993) December 25, 2019

