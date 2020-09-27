Viral Video: Woman misses nikah ceremony, patients at Covid ward dance to cheer her up

The video concludes with all of them coming together and clicking a selfie with the bride. (Source: DMG Kochi Films﻿/Facebook)

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has thrown haywire the marriage plans of several people, inmates of a Covid care centre in Kerala got together to spring a surprise for a woman who could not attend her nikah ceremony after testing positive for coronavirus. Despite the bride testing Covid positive, her family decided to go ahead with the wedding and not postpone it.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, a bride can be seen celebrating with other patients at a Covid care centre in Mattanchery, Ernakulam. Some patients also danced around her to cheer her up.

The video shows patients taking turns to dance around the bride while singing the song ‘Vadakkele pathoone‘ from the film Parava. The video concludes with all of them coming together and clicking a selfie.

