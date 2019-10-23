Viral video: A toddler shows off mean moves as she leads a group of adults at gym

An video of a toddler dancing and leading a group of adults in a gym is going viral. In the video, the girl can be seen jumping and stretching enthusiastically as the adults imitate her moves.

Moving to Me Too by Meghan Trainor, the little trainer even turns around a couple of times to make sure the adults are doing it right.

Watch the video here:

Their fitness instructor is very short. pic.twitter.com/Rn5dJlLZbq — jamie (@gnuman1979) October 18, 2019

Twitter user @gnuman1979 shared the video with the caption:”Their fitness instructor is very short”. Given the content of the video, it did not take much time for it to go viral and here’s how people reacted to it:

She was hitting some DEEP squats. — 🎃 Lex’s Hex👻 (@Lexi_Caly) October 18, 2019

Love it when she turns and looks at the adults like “why are y’all stealing my best moves?!?” — Samantha Kingston (@SamanthaKings14) October 18, 2019

Then she accepts that she has to carry the whole class on her narrow back. Arg 😂❤️ — Zí (@FittedZi) October 19, 2019

When she had them look back @ it 😭❤️ — Jacenta 🍭 (@CandyCoatedJay_) October 18, 2019

Bet they paid $100 for that class. — 🍽🎃Marissa🎃🍽 (@MarissaVenn) October 18, 2019

Twist & shout! — Jill (@mbosguru) October 19, 2019