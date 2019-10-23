Toggle Menu
Viral video: A toddler shows off mean moves as she leads a group of adults at gym

Moving to 'Me Too' by Meghan Trainor, the girl is seen ensuring that the adults are following her lead.

Toddler as gym instructor, Toddler as fitness instructor, Toddler videos, viral videos, Trending, Indian Express news
The toddler takes over the gym class and shows off some killer moves.

An video of a toddler dancing and leading a group of adults in a gym is going viral. In the video, the girl can be seen jumping and stretching enthusiastically as the adults imitate her moves.

Moving to Me Too by Meghan Trainor, the little trainer even turns around a couple of times to make sure the adults are doing it right.

Twitter user @gnuman1979 shared the video with the caption:”Their fitness instructor is very short”. Given the content of the video, it did not take much time for it to go viral and here’s how people reacted to it:

