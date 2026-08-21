‘National animal hunts national bird’: Viral video captures a rare moment

The peacock can be seen frantically moving its feathers in what appears to be a final attempt to escape, but the tiger holds on.

Wildlife often throws up moments that are both fascinating and difficult to look away from. One such scene was captured by wildlife photographer and content creator Kasthuri Rangan, who filmed a tiger hunting an unusual prey—India’s national bird, the peacock.

Rangan shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “The national animal hunts the national bird.” The footage shows the tiger gripping a peacock in its mouth while the bird is still alive. The peacock can be seen frantically moving its feathers in what appears to be a final attempt to escape, but the tiger holds on.

“It’s a live kill,” reads the text over the video.