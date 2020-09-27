Viral Video: This skipping stunt by four men has left netizens in awe

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens. (Source: zorawarsingh99/Instagram)

With many Indians ditching a trip to the gym amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they have found ways to keep themselves fit even at home, with skipping being a viable and effective option. However, Zorawar Singh, the Guinness World Records holder for skipping while wearing roller skates, has taken the activity to an altogether different level.

Shared on his Instagram account is a video that shows Singh and a group of three men skipping in different and innovative formations. Along with the video, Singh wrote, “Pyramid Wheel Freestyle Jump Rope with my partners in crime. With 6 Years of dedicated hard work, Amazing Jump Rope #talent is being showcased by us now.”

Watch the video here:

The video shows two men sitting on the shoulders of two other people and they start skipping without breaking a sweat in a perfect manner. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens, with many expressing awe after watching the daredevilry stunt.

