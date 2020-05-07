Viral Video: This little boy is driving lockdown blues away with his singing skills

With over 3 lakh views, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the little boy’s singing skills. With over 3 lakh views, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the little boy’s singing skills.

With India entering into Day 43 of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, there has been no dearth of creative videos on social media. Among many, is a video of a little boy who is cheering up netizens with his singing and guitar skills.

Shared on Facebook by Soumen de Singer, the video shows Rishav De strumming the guitar while singing ‘Lemon Tree’ by German musical group ‘Fools Garden’. However, this is not the only song Rishav has impressed netizens with. He has also sung ‘Bachelor Boy’ and ‘Summer Holiday’ by British singer British singer Cliff Richard.

Watch the video here:

With over 3 lakh views, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the little boy’s singing skills. ” Wish I could play even 20 per cent the way this kid did,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

