Viral video: This fusion of Shape of You and Urvashi Urvashi has netizens hooked

A Veena artiste has left netizens impressed with a mashup video of songs by English singer Ed Sheeran and Indian music director AR Rahman. “Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. A mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic,” Veena Srivani wrote in the Twitter post.

With over 40 thousand views, the video features the artiste playing a fusion of the two songs on the ancient musical instrument Veena. The clip soon went viral with many complimenting Srivani for perfectly blending the two songs together. Watch the video here:

GM friends,

Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. Mash up of Shape of You & Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic.

Have a fantastic weekend.

**For better feel please use earphones. pic.twitter.com/TyPD0xcgu2 — Veena Srivani (@veenasrivani) July 20, 2019

While many praised the artiste, some also gave her song suggestions that they would like to hear her play on the musical instrument. “This is just amazing. I love fusion music and I love how amazingly happy you looked while performing. Man I could listen to this for days,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Nice. I am right now trying AR Rahman,s Ye haseen wadiyan from 1992 Roja on my Fender Acoustic….. try it on you sitar — देव (@devanandbharti) July 20, 2019

This is amazing…! This wil keep the Sitar alive. Now a days its use is rarely seen..! 💯 — Nata-Asha 🔆 (@ex_SECULARcow7) July 20, 2019

More beautiful than music is her smile and emotions which refects her true passion 😁 — trendSingh (@trendSingh) July 21, 2019

This is just amazing. I love fusion music and I love how amazingly happy you looked while performing. Man I could listen to this for days. I need this on my phone! 😍 — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) July 21, 2019

Wow! This was amazing. You just got a new follower, plan to hear your other creations as well. — Nebula (@dtsclan01) July 22, 2019

You are a genius!!

Hats off….!! All the best!! — Sanjeev Sood (@Golu29) July 20, 2019