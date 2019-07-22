Toggle Menu
Viral video: This fusion of Shape of You and Urvashi Urvashi has netizens hooked

"This is just amazing. I love fusion music and I love how amazingly happy you looked while performing. Man I could listen to this for days," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

While many praised the artiste, some also gave her song suggestions that they would like to hear her play on the musical instrument.

A Veena artiste has left netizens impressed with a mashup video of songs by English singer Ed Sheeran and Indian music director AR Rahman. “Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. A mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic,” Veena Srivani wrote in the Twitter post.

With over 40 thousand views, the video features the artiste playing a fusion of the two songs on the ancient musical instrument Veena. The clip soon went viral with many complimenting Srivani for perfectly blending the two songs together. Watch the video here:

