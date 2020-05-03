Viral Video: TN police imitate Ghana dancing pallbearers to urge people to stay indoors

Earlier, a similar move was also done by the Colombia police during a stay-at-home campaign amid the lockdown in the country. (Source: @Jay_Apoorva18/Twitter) Earlier, a similar move was also done by the Colombia police during a stay-at-home campaign amid the lockdown in the country. (Source: @Jay_Apoorva18/Twitter)

In its latest attempt to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and urge people to stay home, the Tamil Nadu police department has taken inspiration from the dancing Ghana pallbearers, which had become a fodder for memes earlier this year.

For the uninitiated, several memes and videos of the “dancing coffin” crew from Ghana had gone viral earlier this year. The performance is a part of a funeral service, which is carried out on the request of the family.

Taking inspiration from the popular viral meme, the cops in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu imitated the moves to show how breaking lockdown rules could turn fatal. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a similar video was also posted by the Colombia police during a stay-at-home campaign amid the lockdown in the country.

Colombia🇨🇴PARECE UN CHISTE, pero es una CAMPAÑA de EDUCACIÓN a la población, de la Policía Nacional, que explica además cómo deben lavarse las manos correctamente pic.twitter.com/V6kesEP1C1 — abogadosvenezuela (@abogadosvenezu1) April 16, 2020

