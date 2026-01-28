Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA

Growing competition in the IT industry has left professionals curious about how leading companies operate, with many aspiring to join high-growth startups and innovative platforms. Akshat Tickoo, an intern at Zepto, recently offered a glimpse into this environment by documenting what a typical workday looks like at the quick-commerce company.
The now-viral Instagram Reel shows Tickoo beginning his day at 12 pm. From the Porsche parked outside the office to playing FIFA “with the boys”, Tickoo filmed every hour of his day. By 12.30 pm, the video’s text overlay reads, “Had a meeting with the co-founder.”
This is followed by a 1.45 pm visit to a Zepto dark store to “check a few things”.
Later, the workplace appears to take on a more laid-back vibe. At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”, while 6 pm is tagged as “international sutta break time”. The workday wraps up at 8 pm, when he logs out. The video ends with a plug announcing that Zepto is hiring.
According to Tickoo’s LinkedIn profile, he is a Strategy and Operations intern at Zepto. He is also the founder of RNTL, a designer fashion rental platform.
Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing quick-commerce startups. The company recently turned heads after it sent the Indian flag to the stratosphere on the 77th Republic Day. At an altitude of over 1,00,000 feet, Zepto unfurled the Tricolour with the help of a weather balloon. It collaborated with popular content creator Zikiguy for the remarkable feat.
