Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA

Growing competition in the IT industry has left professionals curious about how leading companies operate, with many aspiring to join high-growth startups and innovative platforms. Akshat Tickoo, an intern at Zepto, recently offered a glimpse into this environment by documenting what a typical workday looks like at the quick-commerce company.

The now-viral Instagram Reel shows Tickoo beginning his day at 12 pm. From the Porsche parked outside the office to playing FIFA “with the boys”, Tickoo filmed every hour of his day. By 12.30 pm, the video’s text overlay reads, “Had a meeting with the co-founder.”

This is followed by a 1.45 pm visit to a Zepto dark store to “check a few things”.