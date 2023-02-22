‘You are our guest’: Viral video shows Pakistani man’s display of hospitality to foreign tourist; Vinod Kapri shares a similar experience

The natives of Pakistan often tend to play warm hosts to travellers, especially foreigners. One such foreign visitor in Pakistan had a heartwarming experience when he was trying to purchase oranges from a street vendor. Renowned Indian filmmaker Vinod Kapri has shared the video featuring the incident and has racked up more than 1.4 million views on Twitter.

The video earlier shared by Twitter user Farid Khan shows the man buying oranges from the street vendor. In the midst of people, he starts taking money from his bag. However, another local resident who stands beside him asks him not to pay for the oranges.

ऐसा ही एक वाक़या मेरे साथ भी कराची में हो चुका है.. दुकानदार शाहबाज़ थे .उन्हें जब पता चला कि मैं भारत से हूँ तो पहले तो उन्होंने लस्सी मँगवाई .. और फिर जब शॉपिंग कर ली तो ये कह कर पैसे लेने से मना कर दिया कि आप तो हमारे ही वतन से हो..बहुत ज़िद की तो आधे पैसे लिए 🥰शाहबाज़❤️❤️ https://t.co/B1rwG2aGNN — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) February 21, 2023

In a display of hospitality, the Pakistani man refers to the foreigner as his guest. He says, “No, no, no, you are a guest…This is Pakistan…You are mehman, guest.” The man is seen delighted with the offer and smiles.

While sharing the video, Kapri reminisced about a similar incident he encountered in Karachi. He said that a shopkeeper named Shahbaz refused to accept money from him when he understood that Kapri was from India.

“A similar incident has happened with me in Karachi too.. The shopkeeper was Shahbaz. When he came to know that I am from India, he first ordered lassi.. and then after shopping, he refused to accept the money. Given that you are from our own country..if you were very stubborn then you took half the money Shahbaz,” Kapri wrote in roughly translated Hindi.

The gesture by the Pakistani man won hearts online. A user commented, “I have watched many videos, heard many stories about their hospitality and kindness.” Another user wrote, “Dil khus ho gya.”