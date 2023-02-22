scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

‘You are our guest’: Viral video shows Pakistani man’s display of hospitality to foreign tourist; Vinod Kapri shares a similar experience

When the tourist started taking money from his bag to pay for the oranges from a street vendor, another native man asked him to not pay for the fruits as he is their 'mehman'.

Tourist tries to pay for orangesThe gesture by the Pakistani man won hearts online

The natives of Pakistan often tend to play warm hosts to travellers, especially foreigners. One such foreign visitor in Pakistan had a heartwarming experience when he was trying to purchase oranges from a street vendor. Renowned Indian filmmaker Vinod Kapri has shared the video featuring the incident and has racked up more than 1.4 million views on Twitter.

The video earlier shared by Twitter user Farid Khan shows the man buying oranges from the street vendor. In the midst of people, he starts taking money from his bag. However, another local resident who stands beside him asks him not to pay for the oranges.

ALSO READ |Pakistani throws biryani feast for visiting Hyderabad family. Video wins hearts

In a display of hospitality, the Pakistani man refers to the foreigner as his guest. He says, “No, no, no, you are a guest…This is Pakistan…You are mehman, guest.” The man is seen delighted with the offer and smiles.

While sharing the video, Kapri reminisced about a similar incident he encountered in Karachi. He said that a shopkeeper named Shahbaz refused to accept money from him when he understood that Kapri was from India.

“A similar incident has happened with me in Karachi too.. The shopkeeper was Shahbaz. When he came to know that I am from India, he first ordered lassi.. and then after shopping, he refused to accept the money. Given that you are from our own country..if you were very stubborn then you took half the money Shahbaz,” Kapri wrote in roughly translated Hindi.

Also Read
IIT graduate teaches maths through Youtube videos
This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, disl...
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airp...
David Warner visits a monument in Delhi along with his family
David Warner visits Delhi monument with his family. Asks his followers to...
employee dozes off in auto after work
CEO shares photo of employee dozing off in auto, triggers debate on work ...

The gesture by the Pakistani man won hearts online. A user commented, “I have watched many videos, heard many stories about their hospitality and kindness.” Another user wrote, “Dil khus ho gya.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:37 IST
Next Story

Seattle bans caste discrimination: What does the law entail? What is the debate around it?

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close