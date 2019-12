Viral video: Russian military cadets sings Hindi patriotic song ‘Aye watan, aye watan’

The video also features Brig Rajesh Pushkar, the Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The video also features Brig Rajesh Pushkar, the Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

A video of young Russian military cadets singing the famous Hindi patriotic song “Aye watan, aye watan, hamko teri Kasam Teri raahon main Jaan take loota jaayenge” is making rounds on the internet.

The video, which was also shared by news agency ANI, features Brig. Rajesh Pushkar, the Military Advisor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow who can be seen singing along with the cadets.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- “Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam,” song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The famous Hindi patriotic song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and was from the 1965 movie ‘Shaheed’. The movie was based on the Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh which starred Manoj Kumar, Prem Chopra and Anant Marathe.

The now-viral video has delighted Indians across the world. Take a look at some reaction here:

