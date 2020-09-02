Watch: 15-year-old girl fights phone snatchers armed with sharp weapon in Punjab

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions online with many commending the teenager for her bravery.

A teenage girl in Punjab is being praised for her bravery and showing nerves of steel and grit after she fought off a couple of snatchers armed with sharp-edged weapons who tried to steal her phone. The 15-year-old, identified as Kusum Kumari, was returning home from her tuitions classes when she was attacked by the bike-borne men at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar near Jalandhar-Kapurthala road.

A CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Kumari holding on to a snatcher despite being attacked with a sharp object. She finally manages to pull down one of them off the bike. Moments later, a passerby can be seen rushing towards the girl and helping her restrain the man as the other man on the bike flees.

“I was going home when two bike-borne men attempted to snatch my mobile phone. The accused sitting on the pillion seat grabbed my hand and took my phone,” Kumari told The Tribune.

“However, I resisted and held his hand. Following which I followed them on their bike and grabbed the pillion rider’s t-shirt. He later hit me and attacked my wrist with a datar. But I continued to follow him and later dragged him from his bike. A few minutes later passersby rescued me and held the snatcher. I got my phone later,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the girl was admitted at a private hospital and the accused was handed over to the police, the news website reported. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions online, with many commending the teenager for her bravery.

Such a brave girl.. — Sneha (@Sneha37465419) September 1, 2020

For her bravery she definitely deserve National Bravery Award @NCPCR_ — Swaroop (@swaroop_189) September 1, 2020

This is what feminism is!! Where action speaks more than words 🙏 — Mahima Saraswat |महिमा| (@Mahima__Saraswa) September 1, 2020

More power to you 👍👌 — Jaan 💙♥️💙 (@MD_AhmedJeelani) September 1, 2020

गजब का साहस। — Dr girishSinh patel (@grespatel) September 1, 2020

More power to such girls !

Girl ,15 from Punjab takes on mobile snatcher 🙂pic.twitter.com/IhEvKC04iz — Pawan Kumar IRS (@PK_IRS) September 1, 2020

