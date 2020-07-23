Viral Video: Pilot’s in-flight announcement in Tamil leaves netizens impressed

The pilot’s in-depth knowledge about the area has won praise online after he shared his announcement clip on Facebook The pilot’s in-depth knowledge about the area has won praise online after he shared his announcement clip on Facebook

While presently in-flight announcements are made in either English or Hindi, an IndiGo pilot, First Officer Captain G Priyavignesh, left the passengers of his flight from Chennai to Madurai surprised when he belted out guidance in his regional language — Tamil.

Priyavignesh has been receiving praise from netizens ever since he posted a short clip of his Tamil in-flight announcement.

In the video, which has now gone viral online, Priyavignesh can be heard not only giving safety guidance in Tamil but he also plays a travel guide, pointing out to the flyers landmarks such as the spot where River Cauvery splits into Kollidam and the famous Srirangam temple.

“Now we are flying 16,000 feet above Trichy city. In 10 minutes, on the right side, we can see Kauvery river splitting into two as Kauvery and Kollidam. (The Island located between these two rivers known as Srirangam and Kollidam is distributary river to Cauvery). You can see the temple of Lord Ranganadhan of Srirangam there,” Priyavignesh says in Tamil.

“After another 5 to 7 minutes you can see Azhagar hills forest area at your right side. On the left, we will have a beautiful view of Yaanai malai (Elephant hills). We will be landing by reducing the altitude gradually in hemispherical airway over Madurai city,” he can be heard saying.

Priyavignesh’s in-depth knowledge about the area has won praise online after he shared a clip on Facebook.

