Viral Video: Swarm of bees spotted on aircraft at Kolkata airport

Shared on Twitter, the viral clip features a water tank being pulled up next to the parked aircraft in order to remove the structure.

In a bizarre incident, a swarm of bees clamped themselves on to the window of an Air Vistara flight at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter, the viral clip, shows the fire department using water jets to remove the bees from the parked aircraft. “Looks like honey pancakes inside,” read the caption of the video.

A similar incident had occurred in 2019 when an Air India flight from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and a half hours after a swarm of bees was noticed in front of the cockpit window when the aircraft was taxing towards the runway.

Watch the video here:

Looks like honey pancakes inside 🧇 Kolkata yesterday. @airvistara 🛫 pic.twitter.com/Pu7ydGt8bY — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) November 30, 2020

Viewed over 2,500 times, the video has triggered several reactions among netizens.

