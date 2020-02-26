‘Desi jugaad at its best’: Video of JCB helping women alight from truck goes viral

Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2020 12:53:06 pm
jcb, jcb india, jcb jugaad video, jcb funny use, jcb different use video, jcb used by women to climb down, viral videos, odd news, indian express Wearing saris scores of women were seen using the bucket of the crane to come down from the truck. (Sandeep Joshi/ Facebook)

Indians love the JCB and there is no shortage of unusual ways in which the excavators are used. The latest video of the excavator to go viral shows one being used to help a group of people alight from a truck.

The undated video, which was reportedly shot in Gujarat, shows a JCB being used to help sari-clad women alight from the back of a truck that was too high for them to jump from.

In the video, the women line up at the end of the truck and the bucket of the JCB is raised for them to climb into it. The bucket is then lowered and they climb out.

Watch the video here:

The women in the video are seen laughing at the novel solution.

On social media, people spoke of the effective alternate uses of the JCB that had been discovered in India:

Last year, ‘JCB ki Khudayi’ was one of the biggest trends on social media in India with people sharing videos of the excavator in action. The volume of videos and memes prompted the company to thank people.

“We are truly humbled by all the love shown for our brand with #JCBKiKhudai. Thank you to our customers and fans across India for your enthusiasm and support! With JCB, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBKiKhudayi.” the company had tweeted at the time.

