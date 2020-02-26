‘Desi jugaad at its best’: Video of JCB helping women alight from truck goes viral

Wearing saris scores of women were seen using the bucket of the crane to come down from the truck. (Sandeep Joshi/ Facebook) Wearing saris scores of women were seen using the bucket of the crane to come down from the truck. (Sandeep Joshi/ Facebook)

Indians love the JCB and there is no shortage of unusual ways in which the excavators are used. The latest video of the excavator to go viral shows one being used to help a group of people alight from a truck.

The undated video, which was reportedly shot in Gujarat, shows a JCB being used to help sari-clad women alight from the back of a truck that was too high for them to jump from.

In the video, the women line up at the end of the truck and the bucket of the JCB is raised for them to climb into it. The bucket is then lowered and they climb out.

Watch the video here:

The women in the video are seen laughing at the novel solution.

On social media, people spoke of the effective alternate uses of the JCB that had been discovered in India:

We are a country of jugadus! https://t.co/6Zs1WHqdfk — arunisha sengupta (@arunishas) February 24, 2020

Even the maker of @JCBmachines wouldn’t have thought of such evacuation process 😜😬 https://t.co/aX6f1N8XvL — Abhishek Joshi (@theabhijoshi) February 24, 2020

JCB DOING ITS JOB BEYOND THE JOB PROFILE….😂😂😂 https://t.co/zmTp0Ouip5 — NARINDER (@NARINDE51251324) February 23, 2020

This is how we stretch our assets to optimize return on investments! #ROI #jugad https://t.co/NZuRlFLwE8 — Ashish (@IntangibleFacet) February 24, 2020

Seriously the happiness on their faces brought smile on my face 😁 It’s pure bliss something you observe in child’s laughter 😊 — Mandal (@Desi_Ozzie) February 23, 2020

Adventure and excitement on their face. Like going to a amusement ride. — nitul ojha (@nitulk) February 23, 2020

Can you feel the happiness of those people … You can never buy it .. — Srinivasu (@sriniTW123) February 24, 2020

Ssssh . Ye technology desh k baahar nahi jaana chahiye 😹😹😹 — Mandal (@Desi_Ozzie) February 23, 2020

Only in India…… Next news jcb invents exclusively for India all in one multipurpose — TravelMG (@travelmg_in) February 23, 2020

Optimum uses of resources. Pura Paisa vasool!!! — Bhaskar Ghoshal (@Bhaskarghoshal) February 24, 2020

Incredible india 🤣🤣 — BhushanKumar Khandelwal (@i_Bhushankumar) February 24, 2020

Last year, ‘JCB ki Khudayi’ was one of the biggest trends on social media in India with people sharing videos of the excavator in action. The volume of videos and memes prompted the company to thank people.

“We are truly humbled by all the love shown for our brand with #JCBKiKhudai. Thank you to our customers and fans across India for your enthusiasm and support! With JCB, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBKiKhudayi.” the company had tweeted at the time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd